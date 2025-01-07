Instawork: New Data Sheds Light on Evolving Needs of Flexible Workforce

Instawork publishes new report highlighting diversity, education, and AI's role in transforming flexible work, revealing key trends and opportunities for businesses

Instawork , the leading flexible work platform that connects businesses with a network of 7 million hourly workers, today announced the release of its 2025 State of the Flexible Workforce report . This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of the rapidly evolving flexible workforce, highlighting the diversity, quality, and motivations of these hourly workers, as well as detailing the factors that make them successful. This report also highlights the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence in connecting businesses with skilled talent. The report is particularly important at a time when 80.5 million U.S. workers are paid hourly , representing over half of all U.S. workers age 16 or older.

The State of the Flexible Workforce report compares flexible workers side-by-side with traditional hourly workers and the gig economy to highlight their differences in education, pay, and other areas. As a result of these differences, flexible workers are rapidly increasing in demand, especially in industries like hospitality, retail, and warehouse logistics.

The report's key findings found that:

1 in 3 Americans work flexibly

77% use flexible work to pay for essentials and/or save for the future

60% seek to gain new skills, keeping workers motivated and engaged

73% of these workers identify as Black/African American and Hispanic/Latino

45 years of age is when flexible work is especially popular

the majority have taken college classes or completed a degree

flexible work promotes pay equality and reduces gender disparities

AI is revolutionizing staffing by efficiently matching business needs with qualified hourly workers

"Flexible work is reshaping the future of the labor market, offering businesses unprecedented access to a diverse and skilled workforce," said Kira Caban, Head of Communications at Instawork. "Our findings underscore the importance of leveraging technology, like AI, to connect businesses with the right talent, ensuring both parties thrive in today's competitive environment."

The 2025 State of the Flexible Workforce report is an essential resource for businesses seeking to attract and retain top-tier hourly workers. By understanding the motivations and preferences of this dynamic workforce, companies can develop better strategies to enhance job satisfaction and drive productivity and retention.

The Instawork Economic Research Division analyzes and offers insights into labor trends, particularly within the hourly workforce. The team's findings have been featured by CBS News, CNN, TheWall Street Journal, The New York Times, and more.

Instawork was ranked as one of the country's top 10% of fastest-growing companies by Inc. 5000 and was included in the 2022 Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startup list. The platform received the 2022 ACE Award recipient for "Best Innovation" and one of the "Best Business Apps" by Business Insider.

