Scientists have quantified the impact of wildfires on the availability of direct normal irradiance and global horizontal irradiance at the state, regional, and national levels in the United States. They have found that direct irradiance is more sensitive to smoke than the PV-relevant global horizontal irradiance. A research team led by Colorado State University has analyzed the impact of wildfire smoke on solar resource availability, namely direct normal irradiance (DNI) and global horizontal irradiance (GHI). Based on satellite-based smoke, aerosol, and cloud observations, the team was able to ...

