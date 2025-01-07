Celigo Again Recognized as Top iPaaS Choice by World's Largest and Most Trusted Software Marketplace

Celigo, the leading integration platform as a service (iPaaS) provider, today announced its recognition as the #1 iPaaS on G2's Fall 2024 Grid®, out of 266 companies, marking the fourth quarter in a row that Celigo has achieved this prestigious ranking. This significant achievement is based on verified customer reviews and in-depth market research, and demonstrates Celigo's continued leadership and innovation in the rapidly evolving integration space.

"Achieving the #1 iPaaS ranking for four consecutive quarters on G2 is an extraordinary milestone for Celigo," said Jan Arendtsz, CEO of Celigo. "This recognition underscores our relentless focus on empowering businesses through seamless integration and automation. I'm deeply grateful to our customers for sharing their experience with the world and making this possible. This marks not just an achievement but a responsibility to continue leading the way in redefining what's possible with automation."

Celigo's leadership extended across multiple categories, including Best Estimated ROI (Enterprise), Fastest Implementation (Enterprise), and Best Usability (API Marketplace). Additionally, Celigo was a recognized leader in regional categories such as Europe, Asia, Canada, and the Momentum Report, further demonstrating its global impact.

Key factors that contributed to Celigo's #1 ranking include:

Excellent maintainability With unique features like Celigo's AI-based automatic Error Management, Celigo is often cited as the most manageable iPaaS by both IT and business users alike, with the lowest total cost of ownership.

With unique features like Celigo's AI-based automatic Error Management, Celigo is often cited as the most manageable iPaaS by both IT and business users alike, with the lowest total cost of ownership. Scalability The platform's ability to scale with growing businesses and adapt to evolving needs has been highly commended by users, no matter the volume or complexity of the business process.

The platform's ability to scale with growing businesses and adapt to evolving needs has been highly commended by users, no matter the volume or complexity of the business process. Comprehensive connectivity: Celigo continues expanding its pre-built connectors and integrations, providing seamless connectivity across various applications and platforms.

Celigo continues expanding its pre-built connectors and integrations, providing seamless connectivity across various applications and platforms. Exceptional support: Celigo's customer support team is highlighted consistently for its responsiveness and expertise.

Download the full report to learn why Celigo remains the No. 1 iPaaS platform on G2.

Celigo is an AI-driven integration and automation platform (iPaaS) on a mission to simplify how companies integrate, automate, and optimize processes. The Celigo platform uses AI and prebuilt integrations to keep mission-critical processes running smoothly, making it incomparably easier to maintain than other solutions. Loved by business users and developers alike, Celigo is a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for iPaaS, the G2 iPaaS Leader, and a recognized leader in AI.

For more information, visit www.celigo.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250107117790/en/

Contacts:

Rico Andrade

rico.andrade@celigo.com

650-793-3537