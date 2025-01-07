CYREBRO Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace, Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CYREBRO, an AI-native Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution, announced today its expansion onto Google Cloud Marketplace to provide customers with state-level Security Operation Center (SOC) and high-quality MDR services. With its advanced proprietary technology and highly skilled experts, CYREBRO has also joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program as a Google Cloud partner-level partner for the Build Engagement model, offering an advanced blend of strategic monitoring, precision detection, threat hunting, and threat intelligence.

Google Cloud users can now easily acquire CYREBRO's solutions while enabling efficient vendor procurement. Through its AI capabilities, CYREBRO can parse and normalize logs from any source to create a security data canvas in any language and schema. AI is also deployed to manage low-severity investigations with others investigated 24/7 by a team of highly skilled analysts.

"Growing our presence through Google Cloud Marketplace marks a significant milestone in CYREBRO's journey in ensuring easy access to our service for more customers," said Matthew Album, VP Sales, CYREBRO. "Through our continued work with Google Cloud, CYREBRO is committed to providing a future-proof solution that empowers businesses and channel partners to fortify their defenses against cyber threats."

"Bringing CYREBRO's MDR solution to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the solution on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "CYREBRO can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."

The announcement is a continuation of CYREBRO's collaboration with Google Cloud. CYREBRO worked with Google Cloud last year to design a security data lake and precision-guided detection engine that offers customers quality threat insights and fast response capabilities, revolutionizing SIEM and SOAR capabilities. With Google Cloud, CYREBRO provides enhanced machine learning capabilities to deliver highly precise detection and response, creating a strong security infrastructure that adapts to customers' ever-changing needs. CYREBRO also recently introduced Workspace Protect, an MDR solution customized for Google Workspace.



CYREBRO significantly decreases mean time to detect (MTTD), reducing false-negative and false-positive rates. Investigations triggered by ML-based algorithms allow SOC analysts to better focus on the most relevant security threats, shorten mean time to respond (MTTR) and reduce business risk.

About CYREBRO

CYREBRO is an AI-native, end-to-end Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution, designed for hands-off security control through its future-proofed SOC platform.

With its advanced security data lake providing SIEM and SOAR capabilities, CYREBRO includes 24/7 SOC monitoring and threat intelligence, augmented with rapid incident response and forensic investigations. CYREBRO delivers precision-guided threat detection and response across any technology stack or operational landscape, providing clear, actionable insights to ensure world-class security and compliance.

With comprehensive visibility and expert guidance, CYREBRO empowers more than 900 businesses of all sizes to manage threats proactively, enhancing their security posture and ensuring full and complete protection.

