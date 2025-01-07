Automox Named Leader and Outperformer in GigaOm's Patch Management Report

AUSTIN, TX, Jan. 07, 2025, a leading provider of Autonomous Endpoint Management, highlighting its industry-leading capabilities in automated patch management. This recognition underscores Automox's commitment to delivering outstanding patch management results for businesses worldwide.

According to the GigaOm report, "Automox is an appropriate solution for organizations of all sizes seeking a cloud-native, automation-centric patch management platform. It is particularly well-suited for organizations with diverse operating systems and a desire to automate various endpoint tasks beyond patching."

"We're honored with Automox's position in GigaOm's Patch Management Radar. This recognition supports the outstanding outcomes our customers see today," said Automox CEO Tim Lucas. "Delivering secure patching outcomes while saving IT teams time and effort through human-controlled, policy-driven automation is always our goal. Being recognized as an Outperformer and Leader by GigaOm affirms our commitment to our customers."

The company's platform supports robust and secure IT environments by offering real-time visibility and control over endpoints, enabling swift responses to emerging threats.

