Dienstag, 07.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.01.2025 15:10 Uhr
Automox Named Leader and Outperformer in GigaOm's Patch Management Report



AUSTIN, TX, Jan. 07, 2025, a leading provider of Autonomous Endpoint Management, highlighting its industry-leading capabilities in automated patch management. This recognition underscores Automox's commitment to delivering outstanding patch management results for businesses worldwide.

According to the GigaOm report, "Automox is an appropriate solution for organizations of all sizes seeking a cloud-native, automation-centric patch management platform. It is particularly well-suited for organizations with diverse operating systems and a desire to automate various endpoint tasks beyond patching."

"We're honored with Automox's position in GigaOm's Patch Management Radar. This recognition supports the outstanding outcomes our customers see today," said Automox CEO Tim Lucas. "Delivering secure patching outcomes while saving IT teams time and effort through human-controlled, policy-driven automation is always our goal. Being recognized as an Outperformer and Leader by GigaOm affirms our commitment to our customers."

The company's platform supports robust and secure IT environments by offering real-time visibility and control over endpoints, enabling swift responses to emerging threats.

About Automox

Automox is the IT automation platform for modern organizations. Policy-driven human-controlled automation empowers IT professionals to prove vulnerabilities are fixed, slash cost and complexity, win back hours in their days, and delight end users. 360+ Automox Worklet automation scripts make it easy for IT to save time, reduce risk, and thoughtfully automate OS, third-party software, and configuration updates on Windows, macOS, and Linux desktops, laptops, and servers.

Join thousands of IT heroes automating confidence across millions of endpoints with Automox. Learn more at www.automox.com, connect with the Automox Community, or connect with us on Twitter/X, Threads, LinkedIn, Facebook, Reddit, or Instagram.

© 2025 Automox Inc. All rights reserved. Automox, Automox Worklet, and the Automox logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Automox Inc.

Attachment

  • Automox Named Leader and Outperformer in GigaOm's Patch Management Report (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d03facee-d2d7-45fb-97e1-a8f9f8aca482)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
