AI-Powered drone imagery analysis software actively used to identify landmines and unexploded ordnance across Ukraine

Company's assistance requested by Ukraine for its patented SpotlightAI AI-powered demining technology following two years of real-world operation

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, today announced that the Company's ongoing work in Ukraine was featured in a South Florida Business Journal (SFBJ) article headlined "Local company aims to supply AI drone tech to Ukraine military."

The SFBJ story details Safe Pro's work in Ukraine and the official request received from Ukraine's State Special Transport Service (SSTS) for assistance in securing $5 Million from a government/NGO for the purchase of up to 50 Safe Pro AI-Powered Drone Demining packages for its trained units. Safe Pro's specialized packages include demining equipment, drones and its patented SpotlightAIdrone imagery analysis software. The demining packages were requested for use by SSTS to identify landmines and unexploded ordnance across Ukraine-one of the most mined locations in the world.

"Our team is working diligently to increase domestic and international awareness and support for SSTS so that they can acquire $5 million of much-needed demining packages," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc. "After more than two years of real-world operation of SpotlightAI, SSTS has determined that the addition of our specialized package of drones, ballistic protective gear and our AI drone imagery analysis technology, can provide them with enhanced capabilities for carrying out its mission."

To date, Safe Pro's proprietary AI models have analyzed more than 921,471 drone images in Ukraine, pinpointing over 16,540 explosive remnants of war (ERW) across 4,219 hectares (over 10,424 acres). Operating at lightning speed on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud, SpotlightAI analyzes each drone image in less than 0.2 seconds. In contrast, traditional human analysis can take several minutes per image--a process that could span decades if done manually.

For more information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit https://safeprogroup.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing leveraging commercially available "off-the-shelf" drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the ability of Safe Pro Group to locate funding for the request made by the Ukraine government. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250107175055/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

media@safeprogroup.com

Investor Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

investors@safeprogroup.com