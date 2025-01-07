Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT), the next-generation mobile satellite and communications services provider, announced today Peiker Holding Gmbh and Globalstar have entered a strategic partnership to bring satellite-based emergency services and telematics capabilities to the automotive industry.

For decades, Peiker has been a leading provider of connectivity modules for use in vehicles that enable fast and reliable data transmission on the road. Peiker trailblazed the path to today's emergency call (eCall) services with its Polestar product, a telematics system based on mobile phones that tracks vehicles using GPS.

Globalstar has been saving lives with its SPOT satellite messengers for two decades, recently celebrating over 10,000 rescues as well as providing emergency services in the direct-to-device industry with its wholesale customer.

"Peiker is looking forward to working with Globalstar to bring innovative communication solutions to vehicles," said Andreas Peiker, Managing Director of Peiker. "This builds on our experience with the eCall system, which we successfully introduced into vehicles back in the early 2000s." Peiker continued, "Our goal is to take the protection of people on the roads to the next level and to make communication access even more reliable in critical situations."

The partnership enables Peiker to represent Globalstar in Europe and support Globalstar not only with the introduction and distribution in the European market, but act as a technical support partner in relevant projects. In addition, Peiker will contribute its own product development resources and initiatives to optimize the performance of Globalstar technologies for automotive applications.

"We are excited to extend our satellite-based emergency services and IoT connectivity to the automotive industry connecting everyone, everywhere, all the time," said Dr. Paul E. Jacobs, CEO, Globalstar. "This partnership with Peiker Holding, one of the early connected car innovators, will accelerate long standing interest from automotive OEMs towards commercially available critical services for both passengers and cars."

About peiker Holding

peiker Holding GmbH is the leading company of an internationally oriented family business in the fourth generation based in Bad Homburg. peiker Holding takes care of the holistic management of the "companies of the Peiker family" and is always on the lookout for new trends and investment potential. Around 250 employees are employed in the Peiker family companies at the Bad Homburg, Teltow, Osnabrück, Wildau and Dallas (US) locations. With many years of experience in the field of radio, mobile telephony, digitization and connectivity, they develop and sell future-oriented communication systems for industry, authorities, trade, transport and logistics as well as in sports. In the variety of projects, the companies share the goal of connecting people with each other through modern communication.

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar empowers its customers to connect, transmit, and communicate in smarter ways easily, quickly, securely, and affordably offering reliable satellite and terrestrial connectivity services as an international telecom infrastructure provider. The Company's LEO satellite constellation ensures secure data transmission for connecting and protecting assets, transmitting critical operational data, and saving lives for consumers, businesses, and government agencies across the globe. Globalstar's terrestrial spectrum, Band 53, and its 5G variant, n53, offers carriers, cable companies, and system integrators a versatile, fully licensed channel for private networks with a growing ecosystem to improve customer wireless connectivity, while Globalstar's XCOM RAN product offers significant capacity gains in dense wireless deployments. In addition to SPOT GPS messengers, Globalstar offers next-generation IoT hardware and software products for efficiently tracking and monitoring assets, processing smart data at the edge, and managing analytics with cloud-based telematics solutions to drive safety, productivity, and profitability.

