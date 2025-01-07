Georgia-Pacific Completes Investments in Bradford Corrugated Plant

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2025 / Georgia-Pacific has completed the upgrades to its Bradford, Pennsylvania, corrugated facility that began in early 2023. The investment totaled close to $34 million and funded new equipment to modernize the plant's operations.

The upgrades included a new rooftop cyclone, a new corrugator and two new converting lines - all of which will help the plant operate more efficiently. The newer equipment gives the plant improved throughput, the ability to run larger products, and printing capability of up to 4-colors to better meet customer needs.

"While the work took time to complete, we are excited that we have an updated facility that our employees, customers, and the community can be proud of," said Daniel Brooks, area general manager. "We have a great team here, and they take pride in being part of the Bradford community. With this investment, we are well positioned to manufacture high quality corrugated boxes to our customers throughout Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, and western/central New York."

Georgia-Pacific's Bradford facility also made a large community investment this year, donating $10,000 to the Bradford Township Fire Department for recently purchased fire trucks.

"We strive to be preferred partners in our community just like we do with our customers and employees," said Mario Williams, area operations leader. "By contributing to the local fire department, we're helping them acquire the resources they need to do their work safely, effectively, and to the best of their abilities."

The Bradford plant has been operated by Georgia-Pacific since 1990 and directly employs approximately 125 people. Over the past 10 years, just more than $40 million in capital funds has been invested in the facility.

