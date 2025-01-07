China's Haitian Group has agreed to acquire Heraeus' photovoltaic silver paste business for $68. 6 million, including 100% equity in Heraeus Photovoltaics (Shanghai), Heraeus Photovoltaic Technology (Shanghai), and Heraeus Photovoltaics Singapore. Chinese conglomerate Haitian Group has agreed to acquire Heraeus' photovoltaic silver paste business for CNY 502 million ($68. 6 million), marking a shift toward renewable energy. The deal, made through Haitian Solar, includes full equity stakes in Heraeus Photovoltaics (Shanghai), Heraeus Photovoltaic Technology (Shanghai), and Heraeus Photovoltaics ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
