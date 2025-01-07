SmartSearch Inc.: SmartSearch, Inc. and The Stepping Stones Group Announce Long-Term Extension

SmartSearch, the leading SaaS-based recruitment software platform, is proud to announce the multi-year extension of its long-standing partnership with The Stepping Stones Group, a leading national provider of therapeutic, behavioral, and autism services to children in educational, home, and community settings. This renewed commitment validates the transformational growth and investment of SmartSearch and further advances school-based staffing with an innovative, future-ready approach.

"At The Stepping Stones Group, we are dedicated to transforming lives together by connecting schools with specialized therapeutic and behavioral professionals who make a meaningful impact on students," said Anthony Rintala, President & COO, K12 Practice, The Stepping Stones Group. "Extending our partnership with SmartSearch allows us to leverage innovative technology to streamline recruitment, so we can focus on delivering the highest level of care and support to the children and communities we serve."

The Stepping Stones Group is committed to connecting schools with specialized professionals who address students' unique needs. SmartSearch's native technology powers The Stepping Stones Group's hiring, recruiting, and talent management processes, enabling them to maintain their lead in an increasingly competitive market. Through this collaboration, The Stepping Stones Group is able to focus on their goals with reliable technology that scales to meet the industry's demands.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with The Stepping Stones Group and the expanded role SmartSearch plays in supporting their mission," said Erik Enright, CEO of SmartSearch. "This demonstrates the power of collaborating with Customers, listening to their needs, and providing creative, purposeful solutions."

SmartSearch and The Stepping Stones Group remain focused on building strong, resilient teams through innovative technology and effective processes. This partnership extension represents a shared dedication to setting higher standards for K-12 staffing.

About SmartSearch

SmartSearch is the leading provider of SaaS recruitment software designed to streamline the end-to-end recruitment process. The advanced software enables organizations to identify, recruit, onboard, and nurture top talent. Purpose-built for recruiters in Staffing, Direct, and Internal Talent Acquisition, SmartSearch capabilities with a Customer-focused approach powers organizations to achieve diverse recruitment goals through scalable and configurable software. For more information, visit: https://www.smartsearchinc.com.

About The Stepping Stones Group

The Stepping Stones Group is a leading provider of therapeutic and behavioral services to children including those with special needs and autism. The company serves more than 1,200 clients and 350,000 children nationwide. With over 30 years of experience, our team consists of more than 11,000 employees including licensed clinicians and special educators, dedicated to delivering high-quality therapeutic and behavioral services. For more information: https://thesteppingstonesgroup.com/.

SOURCE: SmartSearch Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com