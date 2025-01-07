CLS Health Opens New Comprehensive Care Clinic in Cinco Ranch

The 12,000 sq ft multispecialty clinic provides family medicine, specialty care like internal medicine, urology and interventional cardiology, and diagnostic services including lab and imaging, all in one place.

CLS Health , the leading physician-owned Houston healthcare group, continues to deliver on its mission to provide accessible healthcare with the opening of its new Cinco Ranch multispecialty clinic in Katy. This expansion reflects the group's commitment to serve growing communities throughout the Greater Houston area, by offering a range of medical services in one convenient, close-to-home location.

"Our new Cinco Ranch location represents our ongoing commitment to providing accessible, high-quality healthcare across Houston," said Megan Owen, CEO of CLS Health. "The clinic's strategic location offers convenient healthcare access for families in one of Houston's fastest-growing suburbs and we're honored to serve its residents with a state-of-the-art facility designed to meet their evolving healthcare needs."

The new facility, located at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. , is designed for convenient patient care, providing the people of Katy and surrounding areas with access to the most commonly needed medical services including:

Primary care to establish and maintain positive long-term health outcomes.

Family medicine ranging from pediatrics to geriatrics, covering the whole family.

Specialty care from physicians in internal medicine, urology, and interventional cardiology.

Same-day appointments provide quick solutions for urgent healthcare needs.

On-site lab and imaging offers expansive diagnostic support for general and specialty care.

"Our goal is to simplify the healthcare journey for our patients," Owen said. "By offering a single point of access to multi-specialty care, we can coordinate medical care more effectively and ensure patients receive the best possible treatment."

With over 40 locations, 200+ providers, and 40+ medical specialties, CLS Health continues to redefine patient care throughout Greater Houston.

To learn more about the new location, or to schedule an appointment, click here .

About CLS Health

CLS Health is a physician-owned healthcare group with a pioneering approach to comprehensive care. With over 40 locations and 200+ providers in the Greater Houston area, CLS Health emphasizes the satisfaction and empowerment of its physicians as a key element in delivering exceptional patient care. To learn more, visit cls.health .

