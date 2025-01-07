CeCors, Inc.: CEOS Engages National Law Firm as Outside Counsel, Prepares for Further Growth

CeCors, Inc. (OTC PINK:CEOS) ("CeCors" or the "Company"), along with its wholly-owned subsidiary VETCOMM, a leader in veteran claims benefits, is proud to announce the engagement of Snell & Wilmer LLP.

"We have retained Snell and Wilmer to further strengthen the growth strategy of CeCors coming into the New Year and to bolster corporate compliance and policy for rapidly growing operations of VETCOMM," stated Interm CeCors CEO, Michael Maher. "Engaging with a full-service law firm will assist us in our effort to achieve the highest levels of corporate governance and operational best practices while allowing us access to experienced counsel as the Company takes a step toward laying the groundwork for becoming a fully reporting company with the Securities and Exchange Commission".

This marks a significant milestone for CeCors as it begins a transformative phase focused on operational excellence, transparency, and strategic growth. With the support of Snell & Wilmer, the Company will begin aligning its corporate structure and practices with its long-term vision, positioning itself for greater success and enhancing value for shareholders. This engagement reinforces CeCors' dedication to maintaining the highest standards of compliance, governance, and risk management.

About CeCors, Inc.

CeCors, Inc. (CEOS) is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, engaging in the acquisition and development of healthcare companies with a focus on military veterans' health and well-being. CEOS has acquired VETCOMM and PsyKey as wholly owned subsidiaries working toward this common goal. VETCOMM aims to bridge the gap between U.S. military veterans and their entitled access to healthcare, vocational benefits, and compensation associated with their military service by utilizing VETCOMM's proprietary tools, education, and resources to guide veterans through the complex process. PsyKey focuses on delivering health and well-being by modifying the habits of daily tea and coffee drinkers with its premium functional mushroom coffee. These are available as K-cups and ground coffee blends infused with high-quality mushrooms such as Lion's Mane, Maitake, Turkey tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps. This innovative solution promotes wellness, boosts immunity, enhances focus, and helps users relax and manage stress. CEOS is committed to the continued research, development, and support of modern-day health solutions while respecting proven traditional remedies from ancient practices.

