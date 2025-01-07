Brand's leaders will be on site at 2025 event to showcase latest advancements in smart, connected retail

Booth will feature demos of the organization's newest solutions and opportunities to learn about recent collaborations with retailers and technology providers

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), will be at the 2025 NRF Big Show to showcase its most recent innovations-like its enhancements to Shrink Analyzer-alongside third-party solutions that are now available as part of its ecosystem of retail solutions and services. The brand will also serve as NRF's exclusive people-counting partner in the Foodservice Innovation Zone (1st floor) and Galleria (4th floor). Real-time attendance and journey data from the show floor will be available at the Sensormatic Solutions booth (#3523) for visitors to explore.

"Sensormatic Solutions has always been committed to working in close collaboration with retailers and other technology partners to ensure we're doing all we can to address the industry's most pressing challenges," said Tony D'Onofrio, president of Sensormatic Solutions. "The solutions on display at NRF's Big Show this year are a testament to that commitment. From our collaborations with retail brands to our work with organizations developing cutting-edge technologies, like pass_by and Indyme, we're giving businesses the tools they need to redefine retail today and beyond."

Sensormatic Solutions booth will include demos of its industry-leading solutions and deep dives into recent collaborations designed to help retailers improve customer experiences by:

Strengthening their loss prevention (LP) programs. To protect against organized retail crime activity, retailers must first understand it. Get a first-hand look how Sensormatic Solutions analytic tools come together with enhanced Shrink Analyzer capabilities, extending beyond the store exit to retailer-defined high-risk areas, next-generation systems and an advanced EAS ecosystem that brings category-level shrink analytics to your acousto-magnetic LP programs.

Taking shopper insights beyond the store. What happens outside the store is just as telling as what happens on the floor. Explore how Sensormatic Solutions recent work with pass_by helps retailers understand shopper behavior more accurately, enhance store performance and increase conversion rates.

Streamlining merchandising and inventory management. Supply chain visibility is key to avoid out-of-stocks, waste and missed sales. Discover how Sensormatic Solutions TrueVUE Cloud and item-level inventory solutions can improve accuracy and support agility with real-time insight and analytics. The brand's newly released, embedded RFID Seam Tags which offer an integrated, discreet alternative to traditional tagging options will also be on display.

Optimizing labor and maximizing the shopper journey. Getting everything right on the sales floor is the key to satisfying experiences. See how ShopperTrak Analytics' enables visibility into traffic trends, selling opportunities and store performance for retailers to better understand conversion rates, while effectively managing staffing levels and delivering brand experiences shoppers expect.

Sensormatic Solutions participation in NRF's Big Show will extend beyond its booth:

Tony D'Onofrio will lead a Big Ideas Session alongside PVH's vice president of Global Product Technology, Jonathan Aitken. Visitors can learn about how the brands' work together at "Revolutionizing retail: PVH's global vision to create incremental strategic value through RFID" on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 3:15 p.m. (Expo Stage 3; session BI28).

The brand is sponsoring a technology session on the Foodservice Tech Stage on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 1:30 p.m. (Level 1, Special Events Hall, Foodservice Tech Stage). Join Sterling Raehtz, head of sales for ShopperTrak Analytics at Sensormatic Solutions, and pass_by's founder and CEO, Sam Amrani, to learn more about "From Appetites to Insights: How AI is Mapping the Entire Customer Journey."

NRF Big Show visitors can experience Sensormatic Solutions most recent innovations at booth #3523, Jan. 12-14, at the Javits Center in New York City. To request a booth tour or a meeting with an account manager, visit the Sensormatic Solutions scheduling page.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, powers safe, secure and seamless retail experiences. For more than 50 years, the brand has been at the forefront of the industry's fast-moving technology adoption, redefining retail operations on a global scale and turning insights into actions. Sensormatic Solutions delivers an interconnected ecosystem of loss prevention, inventory intelligence and traffic insight solutions, along with our services and partners to enable retailers worldwide to innovate and elevate with precision, connecting data-driven outcomes that shape retail's future. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, X and our YouTube channel.

