Dienstag, 07.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
WKN: A1JE1C | ISIN: GB00B65TLW28 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
07.01.2025 15:42 Uhr
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 07

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 06 January 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 06 January 2025 98.58p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 96.90p per ordinary share

07 January 2025

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


