NewOrg Management System: NewOrg Leads the Charge in Revolutionizing UDNF's Patient Data Systems

NewOrg Revamps UDNF's Data Management for Streamlined Case Handling and Enhanced Patient Engagement

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2025 / The Undiagnosed Diseases Network Foundation (UDNF) was established to address significant challenges faced by individuals with undiagnosed and ultra-rare diseases. Originating from the National Institutes of Health's Undiagnosed Diseases Network, UDNF was founded by a group of patients, family members, and healthcare providers dedicated to filling the diagnostic and therapeutic gaps in rare disease medicine. Committed to expanding research, enhancing diagnostic methodologies, and improving care pathways, UDNF operates with core values of compassion, innovation, and collaboration. Their vision is a future where no rare condition goes undiagnosed, and every patient receives personalized care and support. UDNF works to transform the landscape of rare disease healthcare through a collaborative network of medical experts, researchers, and patient advocates, ensuring families have access to the best possible solutions.



"An organized system like NewOrg isn't merely a tool; it's the lifeline of effective navigator-to-patient communication, ensuring every interaction becomes a thread woven into better patient documentation and outcomes. The UDNF presented its ideal operating documentation system vision to NewOrg, who, in return, created a system that captured the intricate needs of the navigators' request to capture the care of the ultra-rare and undiagnosed community. The new system allows for adequate documentation of care. The development of such a remarkable system is a testament to the dedicated partnership of NewOrg, which provided the UDNF with a system of utilization that was clear, organized, and productive".

Christin Siscoe,

Patient Navigator

Before adopting NewOrg, UDNF faced significant challenges with their previous case management system for the Patient Navigation program. The outdated system was not designed for secure, centralized data management, making maintaining the privacy and accuracy of sensitive patient histories difficult. This inefficiency hindered the effective management of patients with undiagnosed and rare diseases. UDNF needed a solution that would streamline case management while ensuring the security of sensitive information.

NewOrg delivered a streamlined case management solution for UDNF's Patient Navigation program, which included:

Online Webform: An intuitive Patient Assistance Intake Form allows for online applications, centralizing data management effectively.

Integrated Case Management System: Automatically notifies case managers upon form submission, enabling seamless tracking of demographics and critical patient data.

Enhanced Tracking Capabilities: Facilitates monitoring of patient assignments to UDNF sites and tracks unassigned clients needing further support.

File Share Center: Implements secure workflows for sharing critical patient documents, such as consent and release forms, streamlining the documentation process.

Video Conference Center: Incorporates secure video conferencing for patient meetings, improving remote interaction quality and support.

NewOrg Management System, Inc. - www.neworg.com

4000 Albemarle St NW (Ste 200)

Washington, DC 20016

Since 2006, NewOrg has been a premier cloud-based data management platform developer, serving over 50,000 users in nonprofits and local government agencies across the US & Canada. With 15 years of experience, NewOrg provides fully customized solutions that enhance efficiency, transparency, and sustainability for its partners.

Contact Information

Sotiris Koutsoyannis

Marketing/Communication Specialist

info@neworg.com

866-843-2835

Christin Siscoe

Patient Navigator

christin@udnf.org

(301) 327-0713





SOURCE: NewOrg Management System

View the original press release on accesswire.com