HeatTrak Marks 20 Years of Revolutionizing Snow and Ice Removal

HeatTrak, the pioneer of portable heated snow and ice melting mats , proudly celebrates 20 years of innovation. Since its founding in 2004, HeatTrak has grown from a startup into an industry leader, selling over 840,000 mats and transforming how businesses and homeowners tackle winter safety and maintenance.

A Legacy of Innovation

HeatTrak launched its first commercial heated mats in 2005 and introduced residential options in 2007. By 2009, its products were featured in major retailers like Costco, Home Depot, and Bed Bath & Beyond. These partnerships helped HeatTrak reach thousands of customers across North America.

In 2014, HeatTrak moved its headquarters from New Jersey to Atlanta, GA, while also shifting strategies to a direct-to-consumer model. The company acquired its manufacturing facility in Mexico in 2023, reflecting its commitment to quality and long-term growth.

"From a small operation to a leader in snow and ice melting technology, our 20-year journey has been defined by creativity, forward-thinking, and commitment to excellence," said Hillel Glazer, Founder and CEO of HeatTrak.

Award-Winning Solutions

HeatTrak has earned multiple honors for its groundbreaking products. Its commercial line, HeatTrak PRO , received top awards at the FacilitiesNet Vision Awards in both 2022 and 2024, recognized in categories such as Safety, Exterior Maintenance, Building Maintenance, Grounds & Cleaning, and Innovative Technology . The company was also a winner of the Best New Product Award at the National Hardware Show.

Making Winters Easier

HeatTrak's heated snow and ice melting mats simplify winter maintenance, eliminating the hassle of shoveling or salting. Engineered to melt up to 2 inches of snow per hour, they provide a reliable option for keeping pathways clear.

Designed with accessibility in mind, HeatTrak mats are ideal for those unable to manage traditional snow removal. They also provide unmatched convenience, helping businesses and homeowners maintain safety without labor-intensive effort.

"Our goal has always been to create solutions that genuinely improve everyday life," Glazer said. "Over the years, we've seen how our products bring peace of mind during the toughest winter months, both inside and outside the home."

Looking Ahead

As HeatTrak enters its third decade, the company is focused on expanding its product offerings and introducing new technologies to meet evolving customer needs.

"While we celebrate our past, we are energized by the possibilities of the future," Glazer added. "Our team is committed to building on our success and redefining how people handle winter challenges."

About HeatTrak

Founded in 2004, HeatTrak is the original manufacturer of portable heated snow and ice melting mats. With over 840,000 mats sold, HeatTrak products help reduce slip-and-fall risks, minimize labor, and provide safer walkways for homes and businesses. Each mat is durable, easy to set up, and pet-friendly, delivering consistent performance in harsh winters.

