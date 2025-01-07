Allied OMS Continues Strategic Expansion in Texas with Parkway Oral Surgery in Houston

SOUTHLAKE, TX and HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2025 / Allied OMS, one of the country's premier management services organizations (MSO) specializing in oral and maxillofacial surgery, is pleased to announce the addition of Parkway Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center in Houston, Texas to its growing platform, continuing its strategic expansion in Texas and key U.S. markets.

Led by Dr. Laith Mahmood, Parkway Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center is a well-regarded practice with an established reputation for providing the highest quality of patient care. The practice offers a comprehensive range of innovative oral surgery services. The addition of Parkway to Allied OMS's comprehensive and experienced network of practices in Texas positions the network as one of the largest in the state, providing greater access to full-scope, high-end oral surgery services for patients in the greater Houston area.

"We are thrilled to welcome Parkway Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center to the Allied OMS family, a partnership that defines the Allied OMS growth strategy in Texas," said Dan Hosler, CEO of Allied OMS. "We are committed to expanding in high-demand markets like Houston and partnering exclusively with practices that provide patients with the highest quality of care in the country. Parkway shares our values of clinical excellence, patient-centered care, and a commitment to innovation."

Allied OMS's unique Doctor EquityTM model and doctor-led governance structure empower oral surgeons to retain ownership and autonomy within their practices while benefiting from the resources and support of a national management services organization and career-long collaboration and mentorship with the OMS field's most respected doctors.

"I was fortunate to train and work alongside several esteemed doctors in the Allied OMS network, including co-founder Dr. David Kostohryz," said Dr. Mahmood. "When the opportunity to join Allied OMS arose, I knew its culture of excellence was a perfect fit for Parkway. Allied's expertise will not only improve operations like scheduling, marketing, and supplier relationships but also allow us to focus fully on delivering innovative treatments. Our staff is especially excited about better health benefits and opportunities for professional growth, which will help us continue enhancing patient care and outcomes."

Since its founding in 2020, Allied OMS's distinctive doctor-centric approach and doctor-majority board have proven successful in attracting and retaining top-tier surgical talent like Dr. Mahmood and his team at Parkway.

Dr. Kostohryz, who also sits on the Allied OMS board of directors, agrees, adding that "almost always, for the caliber of doctor we want to partner with, the number one consideration is whether or not they will retain complete autonomy in how they practice once they join an MSO - and at Allied, because of our unique governance, ownership, and leadership model, we can guarantee that they will."

About Allied OMS

Allied OMS is a doctor-owned, doctor-led, and doctor-governed management services organization in the oral and maxillofacial surgery space that combines the best of private practice with the best of private equity.

Leveraging decades of experience building platform businesses in the healthcare industry and collectively owned by member surgeons, private equity, and management consulting veterans, Allied OMS offers essential tools for maximizing practice value.

Grounded in clinical excellence, doctors in the Allied OMS network maintain essential roles in management, governance, and clinical practice and participate directly in the platform's growth. Seventy-five percent of the Allied OMS board of directors are doctor members, and Allied OMS doctors lead 100% of the platform's management committees.

Founded in 2020 in partnership with DuneGlass Capital, a healthcare services-focused independent sponsor, the Allied OMS network now includes 80 doctors serving patients from 45 locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. For more information, please contact partner@alliedoms.com or visit www.alliedoms.com.

About Dr. Laith Mahmood and Parkway Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center

Dr. Laith Mahmood is a board-certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon with extensive experience in the field of advanced oral surgery. He completed his dental training at UCLA and his Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery residency at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center in Houston. Dr. Mahmood is a published author and experienced lecturer who is committed to providing his patients with comprehensive and compassionate care.

Parkway Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center is the premier oral surgery practice in Memorial City, located within the Memorial Hermann Memorial City medical campus. This unique setting offers patients the comprehensive care and high standards of a world-renowned hospital center in a friendly and compassionate environment. The practice emphasizes ongoing training for the Parkway team and the use of cutting-edge technology to ensure each patient receives the highest quality care and an exceptional experience. Learn more at parkwayoralsurgery.com.

###

Marketing Contact

Sara Tumen Weinberg

Chief Marketing Officer

Allied OMS

847.682.0802

sweinberg@alliedoms.com

www.alliedoms.com

SOURCE: Allied OMS

View the original press release on accesswire.com