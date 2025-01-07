Texas Steel Conversion, Inc.: A Major Texas-Based Manufacturer Announces the Launch of TSC Quality Services

A Golden Milestone: Texas Steel Conversion Celebrates 50 Years of Manufacturing Excellence with the Launch of TSC Quality Services - Delivering Greater Efficiency and Innovation

Texas Steel Conversion, Inc. (TSC) is proud to announce the establishment of a new branch within our Quality Department: TSC Quality Services. This initiative is a key part of our strategy to enhance organizational strength and better align our talents and resources with our strategic objectives.

The establishment of TSC Quality Services will consolidate several key areas under its umbrella, including Metrology, Training, Internal Auditing, Claims, and SOPs. A key aspect of this restructuring is the transfer of responsibility for oversight of the TSC Drill Pipe Thread Licensee Program. This change will allow the TSC Drill Pipe in-house engineering team to focus on the growing number of drill pipe engineering and research projects.

Goals for TSC Quality Services:

Enhance Quality Standards: Continuously improve quality standards across all TSC facilities to ensure the highest level of product and service excellence. Strengthen Industry Outreach: Increase industry outreach and engagement through targeted marketing efforts for TSC University. Innovate Quality Management Practices: Implement innovative quality management practices to drive efficiency and effectiveness within the organization. Foster Collaboration: Promote collaboration across departments to leverage collective expertise and achieve strategic goals.

Robert Mucka was appointed Vice President of TSCU and Quality Services. Mr. Mucka has been an integral part of TSC, demonstrating a unique progression of learning, excelling, improving, and expanding his roles at every level. During his tenure at TSC, Mr. Mucka has been responsible for assessing and improving the quality of all five TSC facilities as well as representing TSC at API semi-annual meetings for Subcommittee 5 standardization and participating in API work groups. Additional achievements include three ASNT NDT Level III certifications, underscoring his commitment to excellence.

We are excited about these changes and confident that they will drive greater efficiency and innovation within TSC.

Contact Information

Stephanie Williams

Marketing Specialist

stephanie@texassteelconversion.com

832-230-8228





SOURCE: Texas Steel Conversion, Inc.

Press Release_TSC Quality Services_20250106.pdf

View the original press release on accesswire.com