Trust Consulting Services Develops Groundbreaking AI Meeting Host Technology

Make Human Connections With EchoHostAI

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2025 / GOVCON star Trust Consulting Services has pivoted swiftly into the technology and AI space as the marketplace is overtaken by artificial intelligence technologies, wants, and needs. CEO, James Radford, has prioritized hiring elite programming talent who are building the tools of the future, including the new EchoHostAI meeting tool. What is it, what does it do, and why should you take notice?

What is EchoHost?

EchoHostAI is a web-based platform that opens in your browser and gives you the ability to set up meetings that are then managed by AI agents. In other words, you can have a persona, controlled by one of the most advanced artificial intelligence models available, attend or host your meetings and perform a variety of actions based on the real time events occurring in the meeting. Don't have time to host and drive several meetings per day? Need someone to take notes? Can't interview your prospects? Want the AI agent to autonomously schedule other meetings or send an email for you by just talking to it?

EchoHost has a solution for every problem.

Why EchoHost?

EchoHost is completely flexible, allowing you to determine: what the AI agent will do during the meeting, the type of meeting to be run, the information to be covered, the data to be collected, and any assessments that must be completed, which the platform will report to you after the meeting is concluded. Test trainees, gather ideas from your team, interview applicants, or solicit information from project managers within the cloud.

EchoHostAI can run on TRUST's cloud or your own, depending on your business's available bandwidth. It's exclusive to you and allows for customization, including assistants you wish to plug in for your own benefit. Plus, you can cut out the "false hustle" of running to meetings all day, trimming hours off everyone's day that may be utilized for productivity.

The Competition Can't Offer This

As with any platform, users should know what they're missing out on if they look elsewhere. When you don't use EchoHostAI every day, you:

· Sacrifice your privacy to the owner of some other platform

· Lose the exclusivity and customizations that come with EchoHost

· Lose time every day

· Lose the attention of your team in each and every meeting

· Miss out on human connections that could have been made

Instead of serving a much larger corporation designed to sell products and funnel ads in your direction, you can invest in EchoHostAI, serve your team that much better, and make human connections with all the time you will save in your streamlined, extremely efficient Teams meetings.

Demo EchoHostAI Today

Reach out to get set up with a demo account, imagine how much time you can take back every day with this intuitive meeting tool, and make the human connections your business needs to thrive.

About Trust Consulting Services

Trust Consulting Services is a prime government contractor headquartered in Washington DC, providing a wide array of professional services to local, state, and government agencies across the DMV, Mid-Atlantic region, and indeed, the nation, with services including networking, IT, AI, automation, and computing support/development, program and project management, acquisition and financial management, janitorial and facilities management services, and much more.

