Codethink, Ltd., a global leader in software engineering services and solutions, today announced its membership in the Eclipse Foundation and the Eclipse SDV Working Group as a Strategic Member. This milestone reflects Codethink's commitment to driving innovation and industry standards in the emerging field of trustable software.

As part of its membership, Codethink will collaborate with the Eclipse Foundation and its global network of members to advance the concept of trustable software-software that is auditable, transparent, and suitable for use in critical systems and supply chains. In addition, Codethink will contribute key technologies and intellectual property from its Trustable Software portfolio to accelerate industry progress and stimulate innovation.

"Codethink is honoured to join the Eclipse Foundation and the Eclipse SDV Working Group as a Strategic Member," said Paul Sherwood, Chairman of Codethink, Ltd. "We believe trustable software is essential to the secure and reliable operation of modern digital systems. By contributing our expertise and collaborating with industry leaders, we are paving the way for more transparent and reliable software solutions across the globe."

The Eclipse Foundation welcomed Codethink's decision to join its strategic membership ranks. "Codethink's leadership in trustable software development brings critical capabilities to our community," said Mike Milinkovich, Executive Director of the Eclipse Foundation. "Their contributions will further strengthen our collective efforts to ensure transparency, auditability, and trust in software systems."

Codethink's collaboration will benefit from the expertise of key partner exida, the world's leading product certification and knowledge company specializing in automation system safety, alarm management, cybersecurity, and availability.

"Codethink's trustable model is a much-needed upgrade to the underlying principles of functional safety and cybersecurity designed for modern large-scale very complex software engineering and a best practice suitable for the architectures and deployments in use now and the future," said Jonathan Moore, director, advanced systems, exida LLC. "We look forward to collaborating on frameworks and standards that will set new benchmarks for software certification and assurance."

Codethink's membership with the Eclipse Foundation marks a significant step in fostering global industry collaboration to address the growing need for transparent, auditable, safe and secure software solutions.

For more information, visit www.codethink.co.uk or www.eclipse.org

About Codethink

Codethink is a world-class provider of critical, high-performance software projects and solutions for international-scale companies in a range of industries including Automotive, Finance, Medical, and IoT. Headquartered in Manchester, UK, Codethink has pioneered software industry thinking around concepts of trustable software, working to improve the quality of software engineering.

About the Eclipse Foundation

The Eclipse Foundation provides our global community of individuals and organisations with a business-friendly environment for open source software collaboration and innovation. We host the Eclipse IDE, Adoptium, Software Defined Vehicle, Jakarta EE, and over 420+ open source projects, including runtimes, tools, specifications, and frameworks for cloud and edge applications, IoT, AI, automotive, systems engineering, open processor designs, and many others. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, the Eclipse Foundation is an international non-profit association supported by over 385 members. To learn more, follow us on X, LinkedIn or visit eclipse.org.

About exida

exida is a certification and research firm specializing in safety critical/high availability automation systems, control system cybersecurity, and alarm management. exida has performed more process control certifications and assessments than any other company worldwide. exida's main offices are located in Sellersville, Pa., USA, and Munich, Germany and has worldwide operations with service centers in Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Netherlands, and New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

