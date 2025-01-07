David's Bridal Unveils Spring 2025 Bridal Collection With Reality TV Star and Style Icon Kelsey Anderson

With Unrivaled Craftsmanship and Exquisite Attention To Detail, TV Star and Bride-To-Be Embarks on Her Bridal Journey As a David's Diamond Bride, Showcasing the Brand's Newest Hand-Designed Gowns For Every Bride

David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the nation's leading bridal, wedding planning, and special occasion authority, today unveiled its Spring 2025 Bridal Collection of the newest bridal gowns rooted in the artistry of design, with the help of reality TV star and style icon, Kelsey Anderson. At the heart of the Spring 2025 collection is meticulous craftsmanship and the timeless artistry that has made David's a household name - almost every dress in the collection proudly showcases a handmade element, with some requiring more than 20 hours of handwork to create. To celebrate the individuality and craftsmanship of the newest bridal collection, David's tapped Kelsey to help personify the authenticity, personality, and passion she shares with the collection. In her first bridal collaboration, Kelsey brings the magic of David's to life as she prepares for her own walk down the aisle.

"Planning my wedding is such a special chapter in my life, and starting my dress journey with David's Bridal has been the perfect way to discover all of the latest bridal trends and fashions," said Kelsey Anderson, Reality Star and current bride-to-be. "With David's Bridal, I get to share with fans the start of my dream bridal journey, starting with finding the perfect dress. This collection truly blew me away in person - the designs and quality fabrics captivate you. It so clearly marries incredible craftsmanship with effortless romance, and I'm honored to showcase these beautiful and chic designs that will make every bride not only feel the love that goes into every stitch of these gowns but like a true bridal vision on their big day."

Created by David's Head of Couture & Design, Viola Chan, and her team of in-house experts, the boutique-quality gowns of David's 2025 Spring Collection blend modern elegance with affordable luxury, ensuring every bride-no matter size, shape, or style-feels uniquely celebrated on the big day. With sizes ranging from 0-30W, tall and petite, and prices from $200 to $3,600, this collection redefines accessibility in bridal fashion.

"With this collection, we've pushed the boundaries of artistry and innovation without sacrificing quality or accessibility for the modern bride," shared Viola Chan, Head of Couture & Design at David's Bridal. "Every gown is designed with intricate hand-stitched details and quality fabrics, showcasing trending and trendsetting silhouettes to match every bride's aesthetic. David's Bridal's mission is to make every dream wedding a reality, and we truly believe we've accomplished that with our Spring 2025 collection."

This collection's standout feature is the unparalleled craftsmanship behind each design. From the classic to the contemporary, the collection includes unforgettable pieces from David's signature brands:

Galina Signature ( SWG1038) : A sheer bodice with corset boning and a basque waistline featuring hand-placed lace appliques and beading, which takes over 10 hours to complete, bring the drama on this mermaid wedding dress. Brides can even switch up their look throughout the day with the removable off-the-shoulder sleeves covered in lace appliques.

DB Studio ( SDWG1221 ): The richly textured and elegant jacquard fabric combines a clean, minimal, modern silhouette, making this gown the perfect combination of modern and classic.

Melissa Sweet (# MS251279 ): The gown's illusion corset bodice is sexy yet romantic. Experts spend nearly 20 hours placing and hand-stitching two types of lace appliques and three-dimensional flowers on each gown.

Oleg Cassini ( CWG1027 ): This jaw-dropping full ball gown, with hand-pleated satin at the bodice and a sculpted neckline, modernizes this timeless beauty, perfect for any classic bride.

Oleg Cassini ( CWG1024 ): The modern-day princess will fall in love with this iconic floral organza ball gown, with a hand-placed illusion bodice layout and flattering basque waist for the look of an elongated torso.

Melissa Sweet ( MS251283 ): Three-dimensional flowers dance across the bodice and down the skirt of this ball gown wedding dress. An illusion bodice and a layer of glitter lace, which takes 24 hours to place, add to its romantic appeal.

Galina Signature ( SWG1031 ): This boned bodice wedding dress features sleek satin and a sexy silhouette. A sculpted neckline pairs with a full skirt for ultimate drama.

"Our 2025 Spring Collection almost feels like a reintroduction of David's Bridal," added Kelly Cook, President of Brand, Technology and Finance at David's Bridal. "What Viola and our team of industry-leading designers have created is a bride's fever dream! Every dress in the collection has a handmade component, allowing us to provide brides with a couture, fashion house creation within the modern brides' budget. We want every bride to look and feel like a designer bride and this collection makes that happen because they truly are all designer pieces."

In addition to the new Spring collection, brides can join Kelsey as a Diamond Bride and take advantage of exclusive perks and deals through the Diamond Loyalty Program , allowing them to receive 15% off their first purchase, and share the gift of fashion with everyone in their bridal party, including 10% off bridesmaids dresses. Diamond Members can also take advantage of The 8 Dress Edit, and save 10% off of David's vast assortment of little white dresses suited and styled for all wedding activities. With almost three million members, David's Diamond Loyalty program is the industry's only loyalty program offering shoppers the best perks and deals to save on every shopping trip and earn points for a free honeymoon.

To learn more about the next level craftsmanship of the new Spring 2025 collection and shop, visit www.DavidsBridal.com and @davidsbridal on TikTok and Instagram.

For additional assets, please see media kit here .

###

About David's Bridal

With over 70 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the ethos of making dreams happen. David's Bridal is dedicated to creating innovative solutions that serve wedding and special occasion consumers and the industry at large.

David's boasts the industry's only loyalty program, the Diamond Loyalty Program . This program, with almost 3 million members, provides perks and deals from partners like The Black Tux , Shutterfly , Little Tuxedos and much more, including the opportunity to win a free honeymoon. Additionally, Pearl by David's offers consumers a wedding website , universal wedding registry , robust wedding checklist , and a new vendor marketplace that beautifully pairs brides with their perfect vendor partners.

Pearl Media Network allows advertisers to tap into David's Bridal unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through content across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more. Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com , download the Planning App , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

Contact Information

David's Bridal

mediarequests@dbi.com

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4-8jvdKhX2Y





SOURCE: David's Bridal

View the original press release on accesswire.com