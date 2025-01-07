Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X8WB | ISIN: CA89154B1022 | Ticker-Symbol: 5O7
Tradegate
07.01.25
15:31 Uhr
7,950 Euro
+0,060
+0,76 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TOTAL ENERGY SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOTAL ENERGY SERVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,9608,13017:01
7,9808,09017:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.01.2025 14:06 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Preliminary 2025 Capital Expenditure Budget

Finanznachrichten News

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (TSX:TOT) ("Total" or the "Company") announces its preliminary 2025 capital expenditure budget of $61.9 million which includes $34.3 million of expansion capital and $27.6 million for equipment maintenance and recertifications.

Included in 2025 expansion capital is $27.8 million for Canadian drilling and service rig upgrades and $6.5 million for continued growth of the North American natural gas compression rental fleet and parts and service business. In addition, approximately $16.6 million of 2024 capital expenditure commitments primarily related to Australian drilling and service rig upgrades currently underway will carry forward into 2025.

The $27.6 million capital maintenance budget for 2025 will be directed towards equipment re-certifications and maintenance in all business segments and includes the purchase of new drill pipe.

The Company intends to finance its capital expenditure program with cash on hand and cash flow from operations.

Total Energy provides contract drilling services, rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Daniel Halyk, President & CEO at (403) 216-3921 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca.

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.