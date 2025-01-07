Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Preliminary 2025 Capital Expenditure Budget

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (TSX:TOT) ("Total" or the "Company") announces its preliminary 2025 capital expenditure budget of $61.9 million which includes $34.3 million of expansion capital and $27.6 million for equipment maintenance and recertifications.

Included in 2025 expansion capital is $27.8 million for Canadian drilling and service rig upgrades and $6.5 million for continued growth of the North American natural gas compression rental fleet and parts and service business. In addition, approximately $16.6 million of 2024 capital expenditure commitments primarily related to Australian drilling and service rig upgrades currently underway will carry forward into 2025.

The $27.6 million capital maintenance budget for 2025 will be directed towards equipment re-certifications and maintenance in all business segments and includes the purchase of new drill pipe.

The Company intends to finance its capital expenditure program with cash on hand and cash flow from operations.

