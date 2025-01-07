Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
WKN: A3CQ1L | ISIN: US92719V1008
Tradegate
07.01.25
16:20 Uhr
6,350 Euro
-0,250
-3,79 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.01.2025 14:36 Uhr
Vimeo, Inc.: Vimeo Appoints Javier Ortega Estrada as Chief Revenue Officer

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO), the world's most innovative video experience platform for creators and enterprises, today announced the appointment of Javier Ortega Estrada as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Ortega Estrada, who leads global sales and revenue, will work across the company to ensure positive customer experiences in Vimeo's continued mission of retaining Vimeo users which will translate to increased revenue streams.

"Over the past year,Vimeo has expanded its leadership team to provide the best experience for our customers, and we are excited to have Javier join as Chief Revenue Officer," said Philip Moyer, CEO of Vimeo. "Javier's extensive experience in leading global go-to-market teams, in creating world class customer success, and in building lasting customer relationships will help us take Vimeo to the next level."

Javier has over a decade of experience managing and working closely with diverse revenue teams like sales, growth (PLG), marketing, customer success, account management and more. Most recently, Ortega Estrada was Chief Revenue Officer at Veriff, an AI-powered identity verification platform for fraud prevention, where he led the company's go-to-market strategy, and oversaw global revenue and marketing organizations. He also previously held roles as Chief Sales Officer at Hopin, Head of Sales - Americas at Dropbox, and Senior Strategy Consultant at Capgemini Invent.

"Revenue generation is a reflection of the customer experience, and, as a longtime fan of the Vimeo brand, I'm excited to join the team helping our customers and creators shape the future of video," said Ortega Estrada. "With the exponential growth of multimedia content and Vimeo's technology in just the last few years, we have a prime opportunity to unlock new means of customer engagement and help brands and professional creators communicate their stories."

About Vimeo
Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO) is the world's most innovative video experience platform. We enable anyone to create high-quality video experiences to better connect and bring ideas to life. We proudly serve our community of millions of users - from creative storytellers to globally distributed teams at the world's largest companies - whose videos receive billions of views each month. Learn more at www.vimeo.com.

Contact:
Frank Filiatrault
frank.filiatrault@vimeo.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
