ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Expands Southern Presence With Acquisition of Professional Benefits Consultants

ALKEME, a Top 35 Insurance Brokerage, is proud to announce the acquisition of Professional Benefits Consultants (PBC), a leading benefits agency based in Canton, Georgia. This strategic move further solidifies ALKEME's expansion into the southern United States and strengthens its rapidly growing benefits business.

Professional Benefits Consultants has established itself as a trusted partner in the insurance industry, offering a comprehensive range of services including individual and Medicare insurance solutions, group health insurance for businesses, and compliance and administrative tools.

This acquisition marks another significant step in ALKEME's ongoing expansion strategy, particularly in the southern region. Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME, commented on the acquisition: "We are thrilled to welcome Professional Benefits Consultants to the ALKEME family. Their expertise in benefits consulting and strong presence in Georgia complement our growth strategy in the South. This partnership will allow us to better serve clients in the region and further strengthen our benefits offerings."

Nick Schkabla, President of Professional Benefits Consultants, expressed enthusiasm about joining ALKEME: "We are thrilled to join forces with such an innovative and dynamic company like ALKEME. We are fully aligned in our desires to deliver on our customers' unique needs. ALKEME's strong back-office capabilities and exceptional company culture will undoubtedly propel our benefits business to new heights and allow us to serve our clientele better than ever. This partnership represents a significant opportunity for growth and success, and we are excited to be part of this journey."

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 50 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 40 locations in 22 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal one of the top 35 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #5 fastest growing broker. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

