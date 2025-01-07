Nielsen 2024 ESG Report: Prioritizing Our People

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2025 / Nielsen

Our commitments to driving the growth and engagement of our employees

The last several years have brought a significant amount of change to the world, and Nielsen has evolved accordingly. We're not only on a journey to transform our business model, we are also transforming our culture and employee experience so that we can continue to do our best work. To do so, we're focused on driving the growth and engagement of our employees.

We've been investing in our people to develop their capabilities, recognize high performance, clarify roles and support career development for all of our employees. We continue to work in a way that provides employees flexibility in their lives and have made great strides in expanding our well-being program, especially around emotional health, to make it more accessible to employees globally.

Our values are the foundation of our organization, and our culture behaviors of accountability, performance, operational excellence and grit bring them to life by translating the day-to-day actions that feed our transformation as we work to deliver a better future for all people. We want to enable our employees to live our values each day at Nielsen, since they are the force that drives this culture forward.

In 2023 and into 2024, we worked to further integrate our values and culture behaviors into our day-to-day experience, including early exposure through our onboarding process, so that employees new to Nielsen begin their roles grounded in who we are as a company.

Our values

What we believe

Inclusion

Courage

Growth

Our culture behaviors

How we work together

Accountability: Doing what we say by taking ownership, being clear about roles, managing expectations, respecting decisions and following through.

Performance: Learning with speed to deliver key outcomes by focusing on the right work, having high standards and making each other better.

Operational excellence: Improving every day and measuring it by defining success, applying learnings to get better and celebrating success.

Grit: Powering through challenges together by trusting each other, embracing change and bringing solutions.

Leadership development

A key piece of driving growth and engagement among our people is engaging and supporting our people managers, who have an outsized impact on our business success, developing teams and championing our values and culture behaviors.

We continue to invest in leaders through a range of programs designed to meet them where they are and support their learning and development journey. At the close of 2023, we reached nearly 550 people managers across the company with cohort- based leadership development programs including Lead, Boost and Ascend. In 2024, to engage and encourage leaders directly, we decided to recruit candidates for our 12-week Lead and Boost leadership development programs based on applications, rather than nominations, and we enlisted six cohorts of 150 people globally. Lead is geared toward people managers with less than two years of experience, to cement the fundamentals of leadership and employee development, while Boost helps more experienced managers advance their team engagement skills through instructor- led workshops and other activities. Our Ascend program guides top talent with succession potential through six months of customized coaching and assessment.

In 2023, we engaged nearly 400 people managers in LeaderLab, which includes quarterly virtual learning sessions open to all people leaders, as well as on-demand People Leader Essentials training pathways in Degreed. Across the company, employees also have access to career development programs aligned with our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. Please refer to the Business inclusion, impact and belonging section of our 2024 ESG report for more information.

Expanding capabilities and enabling growth

We provide employees with resources and opportunities to expand their skill sets as an essential part of our commitment to a Growth Culture. With the acceleration of our company transformation and the ever-changing media landscape, we focused on specific learning programs in 2023 that help to strengthen our employees' understanding of these changing dynamics and broaden their skills and awareness of what's needed to drive growth for Nielsen. In 2023, 82% of our employees accessed our Learning Management System and Degreed platforms, completing over 32,500 learning activities.

"We recognize that times of transformation require a lot of grit to get through and thrive, but we also know this can also be the best type of environment to learn and grow. Jane Cha-Lee

Senior Vice President, Talent and Development

These learning programs have increased our employees' knowledge of the industry and helped them to understand how our focus areas are critical for our transformation. In 2023, we piloted U of Digital at Nielsen with 300 employees, to increase understanding of the latest digital and industry trends. To encourage fluency of Nielsen's current business strategy, products and opportunities, we launched Discover Nielsen, which connects employees with subject matter experts across our company to help them learn more about the rapidly evolving media industry, Nielsen product solutions, the fundamentals of measurement and other key topics. In 2024, both of these programs will continue to be essential to our learning roadmap for all employees.

Discover how Nielsen's responsible and inclusive practices continue to build a healthy and resilient business in our annual global corporate sustainability report. Download the 2024 report here.

