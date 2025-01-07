Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H735 | ISIN: CA3799005093 | Ticker-Symbol: G1MN
Tradegate
07.01.25
08:47 Uhr
0,800 Euro
+0,004
+0,50 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7840,82417:01
0,7840,82416:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.01.2025 15:06 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.: Globex Reports More High-Grade Gold Assays from Ironwood

Finanznachrichten News

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to report additional assay results from drill holes at Globex's Ironwood Gold Zone on the 100% owned Wood Gold Mine/Central Cadillac Mines property, 2.6 km east of the Town of Cadillac, Quebec in Abitibi.

Globex has completed 19 drill holes on the gold zone intersecting the gold zone from sub outcrop to a depth of approximately 225 metres vertical. The program was designed to delimit the boundaries of the deposit and to confirm the high-grade nature of the zone. Globex previously reported drill intersections in press releases dated December 4th, 2024, December 11, 2024, December 18, 2024 and December 23, 2024.

Globex is pleased to provide shareholders with assay results from five additional drill holes:

Holes NIW-24-09, NIW-24-10 and NIW-24-11, intersected 3 gold zones, 3 gold zones and 4 gold zones respectively while, holes SIW-24-06 and SIW-24-07 each, intersected a zone of wide high-grade gold zone.

Intersections are as follows:

Hole NumberFrom (m)To (m) Au (g/t)True
Width (m)		True
Width (ft)		Vertical
Depth (m)		Position
in Deposit
NIW-24-0983.88529.300.742.4263Centre
NIW-24-0994.099.510.493.411.1572"
Including97.099.516.751.545.0573.2"
NIW-24-09131.7133.48.391.063.4798"
NIW-24-1078.382.67.792.578.4362East
NIW-24-10107.5110.43.341.755.7483.5"
NIW-24-10118.3119.810.660.912.9891"
NIW-24-11122.4123.76.680.421.37113East
NIW-24-11
Including
172.4184.37.004.9416.20164"
172.4174.88.330.993.25159.3"
And including181.6184.320.121.133.70167.7"
NIW-24-11253.6255.96.611.013.31233"
SIW-24-06295.4303.321.705.8519.19214.6Centre
SIW-24-07290.0298.28.435.4918.01227West


Globex is very pleased with the gold intersections from the drill program which have added to our understanding of the deposits shape and gold distribution within the area tested. We will now recompile the intersections and put them into a three-dimensional model to help us decide what the next steps shall be in regard to this deposit.

Other news:

Manganese X Energy Corp. has announced that Eric Sprott has agreed to subscribe for $2 million worth of shares subject to TSXV and disinterested shareholders approvals. Funds will be used primarily to advance the Battery Hill manganese project including the pre-feasibility study currently underway. Globex holds 11,000,000 shares of Electric Royalties which in turn holds a 2% Gross Metal Royalty on the project and an additional a 1% Gross Metal Royalty which Globex holds directly. Globex also receives a $20,000 annual advance royalty payment.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101 with technical input from Pierre Riopel, P.Geo.

We Seek Safe Harbour.Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 - 2(b)
CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
For further information, contact:
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
86, 14th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1
Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@globexmining.com
www.globexmining.com


Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the "Annual Information Form" filed by Globex on SEDARplus.ca


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.