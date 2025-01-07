MEDINA, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM), a world leader in specialty coatings, sealants and building materials, today reported record financial results for its fiscal 2025 second quarter ended November 30, 2024.

Frank C. Sullivan, RPM chairman and CEO commented, "Across our businesses, RPM associates demonstrated their ability to capitalize on growth opportunities in a mixed economic environment, leading to all four of our segments generating positive volume during the second quarter, as well as record consolidated sales. The momentum of our MAP 2025 operating improvement initiatives also continued, including the hard work to streamline SG&A expenses. The combination of these efforts resulted in all segments growing adjusted EBIT to achieve record consolidated second-quarter adjusted EBIT for the 12th consecutive quarter, record adjusted EBIT margin, and continued strength in operating cash flow."

He added, "Our Construction Products and Performance Coatings Groups continued generating good growth as they leveraged their focus on repair and maintenance and their technical products to serve high-performance construction projects. In our Consumer and Specialty Products Groups, sales grew as they expanded market share, residential end markets showed signs of stabilization, and weather conditions were favorable for most of the quarter."

Second-Quarter 2025 Consolidated Results

Consolidated Three Months Ended $ in 000s except per share data November 30, November 30, 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Net Sales $ 1,845,318 $ 1,792,275 $ 53,043 3.0 % Net Income Attributable to RPM Stockholders 183,204 145,505 37,699 25.9 % Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) 1.42 1.13 0.29 25.7 % Income Before Income Taxes (IBT) 212,982 195,824 17,158 8.8 % Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) 227,633 220,883 6,750 3.1 % Adjusted EBIT(1) 255,076 236,893 18,183 7.7 % Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) 1.39 1.22 0.17 13.9 % (1) Excludes certain items that are not indicative of RPM's ongoing operations. See tables below titled Supplemental Segment Information and Reconciliation of Reported to Adjusted Amounts for details.

Sales growth was driven by higher volumes in all four segments as businesses leveraged their focus on repair and maintenance and capitalized on targeted organic growth opportunities. Businesses serving high-performance construction projects with technical solutions performed particularly well. Those serving residential end markets exhibited signs of stabilization and were aided by favorable weather.

Geographically, sales growth was generally solid across North American businesses and was mixed elsewhere. In Europe, MAP 2025 initiatives resulted in significantly improved profitability. Africa / Middle East generated strong organic growth driven by demand from high-performance construction and infrastructure projects, while Latin American sales declined due to foreign currency translation. Asia / Pacific sales declined due to challenging comparisons in the prior year when a large project was completed.

Sales included 3.7% organic growth, a 0.1% decline from divestitures net of acquisitions, and a 0.6% decline from foreign currency translation.

Adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBIT margin were second-quarter records, driven by MAP 2025 initiatives, improved sales and structural SG&A streamlining, which resulted in SG&A decreasing as a percentage of sales, partially offset by unfavorable mix. The commodity cycle was neutral during the quarter, and included pockets of inflation, particularly in the Consumer Group. Adjusted EBIT includes the negative impact of a $4.4 million bad debt expense from a Consumer Group customer bankruptcy.

Adjusted diluted EPS was a record, driven by adjusted EBIT growth, and strong cash flow, which resulted in $226.5 million in debt paydowns over the prior 12 months and lower interest expense.

Second-Quarter 2025 Segment Sales and Earnings

Construction Products Group Three Months Ended $ in 000s November 30, November 30, 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Net Sales $ 690,116 $ 661,750 $ 28,366 4.3 % Income Before Income Taxes 105,652 98,398 7,254 7.4 % EBIT 106,550 98,953 7,597 7.7 % Adjusted EBIT(1) 108,560 99,613 8,947 9.0 % (1) Excludes certain items that are not indicative of RPM's ongoing operations. See table below titled Supplemental Segment Information for details.

CPG sales were a record and were driven by turnkey roofing systems and services, which benefited from its restoration project focus, direct sales model, and high level of customer service. Hurricane activity negatively impacted some construction demand in the second quarter.

Sales included 4.9% organic growth, 0.1% growth from acquisitions, and a 0.7% decline from foreign currency translation.

Record second-quarter adjusted EBIT was driven by sales growth and MAP 2025 benefits, partially offset by unfavorable mix.

Performance Coatings Group Three Months Ended $ in 000s November 30, November 30, 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Net Sales $ 380,103 $ 374,856 $ 5,247 1.4 % Income Before Income Taxes 63,773 61,502 2,271 3.7 % EBIT 63,237 60,077 3,160 5.3 % Adjusted EBIT(1) 64,956 60,870 4,086 6.7 % (1) Excludes certain items that are not indicative of RPM's ongoing operations. See table below titled Supplemental Segment Information for details.

PCG achieved record second-quarter sales led by the flooring and protective coatings businesses serving high-performance construction projects. Growth was strongest in Europe, where MAP 2025 initiatives and improved collaboration generated positive results. Africa / Middle East growth was also strong, driven by demand from high-performance building and infrastructure projects.

Sales included 3.3% organic growth, a 1.1% decline from divestitures net of acquisitions, and a 0.8% decline from foreign currency translation.

Adjusted EBIT was a second-quarter record and was driven by MAP 2025 benefits and sales growth.

Specialty Products Group Three Months Ended $ in 000s November 30, November 30, 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Net Sales $ 184,852 $ 176,982 $ 7,870 4.4 % Income Before Income Taxes 16,694 10,145 6,549 64.6 % EBIT 16,813 10,041 6,772 67.4 % Adjusted EBIT(1) 19,625 16,920 2,705 16.0 % (1) Excludes certain items that are not indicative of RPM's ongoing operations. See table below titled Supplemental Segment Information for details.

SPG's sales growth was driven by the disaster restoration business's response to hurricane activity and strength in the food coatings and additives business, which benefited from a previous acquisition. Specialty residential OEM demand showed signs of stabilization during the quarter.

Sales included 2.4% organic growth, 1.5% growth from an acquisition and 0.5% growth from foreign currency translation.

Adjusted EBIT increased as a result of MAP 2025 benefits and improved sales.

Consumer Group Three Months Ended $ in 000s November 30, November 30, 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Net Sales $ 590,247 $ 578,687 $ 11,560 2.0 % Income Before Income Taxes 88,311 98,066 (9,755 ) (9.9 %) EBIT 88,434 97,197 (8,763 ) (9.0 %) Adjusted EBIT(1) 96,642 96,395 247 0.3 % (1) Excludes certain items that are not indicative of RPM's ongoing operations. See table below titled Supplemental Segment Information for details.

The Consumer Group's sales growth was driven by market shares gains and stabilization in DIY takeaway, including the impact of favorable weather for most of the quarter. Customer inventory levels were generally steady during the quarter. The rationalization of lower margin products was a drag on sales, while strong growth continued in international markets due to targeted marketing campaigns.

Sales included 2.7% organic growth and a 0.7% decline from foreign currency translation.

Adjusted EBIT was a record, driven by MAP 2025 benefits, sales growth and the rationalization of lower-margin products, partially offset by $4.4 million in bad debt expense from a retail customer bankruptcy, and raw material and labor inflation.

Cash Flow and Financial Position

During the first six months of fiscal 2025:

Cash provided by operating activities was $527.5 million, driven by improved profitability and working capital efficiency, both of which were enabled by MAP 2025 initiatives. This compares to a record $767.8 million in the prior-year period when there was a larger working capital release as supply chains normalized.

Operating working capital as a percentage of sales improved by 100 basis points to 22.0% compared to 23.0% in the prior-year period, driven by MAP 2025 working capital efficiency initiatives.

Capital expenditures were $100.7 million compared to $89.3 million during the prior-year period and included investments in a newly opened production facility in Belgium and another in India, which is expected to open in the second half of fiscal 2025.

The company returned $159.5 million to stockholders through cash dividends and share repurchases.

The company acquired TMP Convert SAS late in the fiscal second quarter to expand its decking and landscaping offerings.

As of November 30, 2024:

Total debt was $2.03 billion compared to $2.25 billion a year ago, with the $226.5 million reduction driven by improved cash flow being used to repay higher-cost debt.

Total liquidity, including cash and committed revolving credit facilities, was $1.50 billion, compared to $1.51 billion a year ago.

Business Outlook

"We remain focused on things within our control in a mixed economic environment. These include leveraging our competitive strengths to outgrow our markets and implementing MAP 2025 initiatives. So far in the third quarter, the progress we are making in these areas is being offset by end market pressure caused by winter weather that is meaningfully harsher than the prior year. Overall, we anticipate sales and adjusted EBIT will be similar to the prior year in what is our seasonally slowest quarter. Construction Products and Performance Coatings Groups continue to execute well with their focus on high performance buildings, and maintenance and restoration projects. In our Consumer and Specialty Products Groups, stubbornly elevated mortgage rates and the unfavorable weather conditions have put pressure on sales in these segments," Sullivan concluded.

The company expects the following in the fiscal 2025 third quarter:

Consolidated sales to be flat compared to prior-year record results.

CPG sales to increase in the low-single-digit percentage range compared to prior-year record results.

PCG sales to be flat to up slightly compared to prior-year record results.

SPG sales to decrease in the low-single-digit percentage range compared to prior-year results.

Consumer Group sales to decrease in the low-single-digit percentage range compared to prior-year results.

Consolidated adjusted EBIT to grow or decline in the low-single-digit percentage range compared to prior-year record results.

The company expects the following for full-year fiscal 2025:

Consolidated sales increasing in the low-single-digit percentage range compared to prior-year record results, which is unchanged from the prior outlook.

Consolidated adjusted EBIT increasing between 6% and 10% compared to prior-year record results, which is a narrower range than the previous outlook of mid-single-digit to low-double-digit growth.

About RPM

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, DayGlo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM's brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company is ranked on the Fortune 500® and employs approximately 17,200 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement the financial information presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP") in this earnings release, we use EBIT, adjusted EBIT and adjusted earnings per share, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. EBIT is defined as earnings (loss) before interest and taxes, with adjusted EBIT and adjusted earnings per share provided for the purpose of adjusting for one-off items impacting revenues and/or expenses that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations. We evaluate the profit performance of our segments based on income before income taxes, but also look to EBIT as a performance evaluation measure because interest income (expense), net is essentially related to corporate functions, as opposed to segment operations. For that reason, we believe EBIT is also useful to investors as a metric in their investment decisions. EBIT should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes as determined in accordance with GAAP, since EBIT omits the impact of interest and investment income or expense in determining operating performance, which represent items necessary to our continued operations, given our level of indebtedness. Nonetheless, EBIT is a key measure expected by and useful to our fixed income investors, rating agencies and the banking community all of whom believe, and we concur, that this measure is critical to the capital markets' analysis of our segments' core operating performance. We also evaluate EBIT because it is clear that movements in EBIT impact our ability to attract financing. Our underwriters and bankers consistently require inclusion of this measure in offering memoranda in conjunction with any debt underwriting or bank financing. EBIT may not be indicative of our historical operating results, nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. See the financial statement section of this earnings release for a reconciliation of EBIT and adjusted EBIT to income before income taxes, and adjusted earnings per share to earnings per share. We have not provided a reconciliation of our third-quarter fiscal 2025 or full-year fiscal 2025 adjusted EBIT guidance because material terms that impact such measure are not in our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and therefore a reconciliation of such measure is not available without unreasonable effort.

Use of Key Performance Indicator Metric

To supplement the financial information presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP") in this earnings release, we use the key performance indicator ("KPI") metric of operating working capital as a percentage of sales, which is defined as the net amount of net trade accounts receivable plus inventories less accounts payable, all divided by trailing twelve-month net sales. We evaluate the working capital investment needs of our business to support current operations as well as future changes in business activity. For that reason, we believe operating working capital as a percentage of sales is also useful to investors as a metric in their investment decisions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" relating to our business. These forward-looking statements, or other statements made by us, are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting us and are subject to uncertainties and factors (including those specified below), which are difficult to predict and, in many instances, are beyond our control. As a result, our actual results could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any such forward-looking statements. These uncertainties and factors include (a) global and regional markets and general economic conditions, including uncertainties surrounding the volatility in financial markets, the availability of capital and the viability of banks and other financial institutions; (b) the prices, supply and availability of raw materials, including assorted pigments, resins, solvents, and other natural gas- and oil-based materials; packaging, including plastic and metal containers; and transportation services, including fuel surcharges; (c) continued growth in demand for our products; (d) legal, environmental and litigation risks inherent in our businesses and risks related to the adequacy of our insurance coverage for such matters; (e) the effect of changes in interest rates; (f) the effect of fluctuations in currency exchange rates upon our foreign operations; (g) the effect of non-currency risks of investing in and conducting operations in foreign countries, including those relating to domestic and international political, social, economic and regulatory factors; (h) risks and uncertainties associated with our ongoing acquisition and divestiture activities; (i) the timing of and the realization of anticipated cost savings from restructuring initiatives, the ability to identify additional cost savings opportunities, and the risks of failing to meet any other objectives of our improvement plans; (j) risks related to the adequacy of our contingent liability reserves; (k) risks relating to a public health crisis similar to the Covid pandemic; (l) risks related to acts of war similar to the Russian invasion of Ukraine; (m) risks related to the transition or physical impacts of climate change and other natural disasters or meeting sustainability-related voluntary goals or regulatory requirements; (n) risks related to our or our third parties' use of technology including artificial intelligence, data breaches and data privacy violations; (o) the shift to remote work and online purchasing and the impact that has on residential and commercial real estate construction; and (p) other risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended May 31, 2024, as the same may be updated from time to time. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the filing date of this press release.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 30, November 30, November 30, November 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Sales $ 1,845,318 $ 1,792,275 $ 3,814,107 $ 3,804,132 Cost of Sales 1,080,774 1,044,047 2,212,890 2,227,287 Gross Profit 764,544 748,228 1,601,217 1,576,845 Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 529,836 523,289 1,055,982 1,054,321 Restructuring Expense 7,557 1,239 14,759 7,737 Interest Expense 23,177 30,348 47,611 62,166 Investment (Income), Net (8,526 ) (5,289 ) (19,552 ) (17,728 ) Other (Income) Expense, Net (482 ) 2,817 (1,016 ) 5,371 Income Before Income Taxes 212,982 195,824 503,433 464,978 Provision for Income Taxes 29,532 50,009 91,429 117,850 Net Income 183,450 145,815 412,004 347,128 Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 246 310 1,108 541 Net Income Attributable to RPM International Inc. Stockholders $ 183,204 $ 145,505 $ 410,896 $ 346,587 Earnings per share of common stock attributable to RPM International Inc. Stockholders: Basic $ 1.43 $ 1.13 $ 3.21 $ 2.70 Diluted $ 1.42 $ 1.13 $ 3.19 $ 2.69 Average shares of common stock outstanding - basic 127,658 127,758 127,675 127,816 Average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted 128,344 128,249 128,392 128,312

SUPPLEMENTAL SEGMENT INFORMATION IN THOUSANDS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 30, November 30, November 30, November 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Sales: CPG Segment $ 690,116 $ 661,750 $ 1,484,107 $ 1,444,539 PCG Segment 380,103 374,856 751,862 753,369 SPG Segment 184,852 176,982 359,417 357,933 Consumer Segment 590,247 578,687 1,218,721 1,248,291 Total $ 1,845,318 $ 1,792,275 $ 3,814,107 $ 3,804,132 Income Before Income Taxes: CPG Segment Income Before Income Taxes (a) $ 105,652 $ 98,398 $ 262,650 $ 238,850 Interest (Expense), Net (b) (898 ) (555 ) (1,364 ) (3,951 ) EBIT (c) 106,550 98,953 264,014 242,801 MAP initiatives (d) 2,010 660 4,450 1,409 Adjusted EBIT $ 108,560 $ 99,613 $ 268,464 $ 244,210 PCG Segment Income Before Income Taxes (a) $ 63,773 $ 61,502 $ 128,065 $ 106,323 Interest Income, Net (b) 536 1,425 1,009 2,549 EBIT (c) 63,237 60,077 127,056 103,774 MAP initiatives (d) 1,719 793 2,492 16,147 Adjusted EBIT $ 64,956 $ 60,870 $ 129,548 $ 119,921 SPG Segment Income Before Income Taxes (a) $ 16,694 $ 10,145 $ 31,897 $ 26,542 Interest (Expense) Income, Net (b) (119 ) 104 (206 ) 203 EBIT (c) 16,813 10,041 32,103 26,339 MAP initiatives (d) 2,812 2,926 5,871 5,645 (Gain) on sale of a business (e) - - (237 ) (1,123 ) Legal contingency adjustment on a divested business (g) - 3,953 - 3,953 Adjusted EBIT $ 19,625 $ 16,920 $ 37,737 $ 34,814 Consumer Segment Income Before Income Taxes (a) $ 88,311 $ 98,066 $ 196,461 $ 229,895 Interest (Expense) Income, Net (b) (123 ) 869 (380 ) 1,619 EBIT (c) 88,434 97,197 196,841 228,276 MAP initiatives (d) 8,208 34 16,015 414 Business interruption insurance recovery (f) - (836 ) - (11,128 ) Adjusted EBIT $ 96,642 $ 96,395 $ 212,856 $ 217,562 Corporate/Other (Loss) Before Income Taxes (a) $ (61,448 ) $ (72,287 ) $ (115,640 ) $ (136,632 ) Interest (Expense), Net (b) (14,047 ) (26,902 ) (27,118 ) (44,858 ) EBIT (c) (47,401 ) (45,385 ) (88,522 ) (91,774 ) MAP initiatives (d) 12,694 8,480 23,335 21,174 Adjusted EBIT $ (34,707 ) $ (36,905 ) $ (65,187 ) $ (70,600 ) TOTAL CONSOLIDATED Income Before Income Taxes (a) $ 212,982 $ 195,824 $ 503,433 $ 464,978 Interest (Expense) (23,177 ) (30,348 ) (47,611 ) (62,166 ) Investment Income, Net 8,526 5,289 19,552 17,728 EBIT (c) 227,633 220,883 531,492 509,416 MAP initiatives (d) 27,443 12,893 52,163 44,789 (Gain) on sale of a business (e) - - (237 ) (1,123 ) Business interruption insurance recovery (f) - (836 ) - (11,128 ) Legal contingency adjustment on a divested business (g) - 3,953 - 3,953 Adjusted EBIT $ 255,076 $ 236,893 $ 583,418 $ 545,907

(a) The presentation includes a reconciliation of Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes, a measure defined by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP), to EBIT and Adjusted EBIT. (b) Interest Income (Expense), Net includes the combination of Interest Income (Expense) and Investment Income (Expense), Net. (c) EBIT is defined as earnings (loss) before interest and taxes, with Adjusted EBIT provided for the purpose of adjusting for items impacting earnings that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations. We evaluate the profit performance of our segments based on income before income taxes, but also look to EBIT, or adjusted EBIT, as a performance evaluation measure because Interest Income (Expense), Net is essentially related to corporate functions, as opposed to segment operations. For that reason, we believe EBIT is also useful to investors as a metric in their investment decisions. EBIT should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes as determined in accordance with GAAP, since EBIT omits the impact of interest and investment income or expense in determining operating performance, which represent items necessary to our continued operations, given our level of indebtedness. Nonetheless, EBIT is a key measure expected by and useful to our fixed income investors, rating agencies and the banking community all of whom believe, and we concur, that this measure is critical to the capital markets' analysis of our segments' core operating performance. We also evaluate EBIT because it is clear that movements in EBIT impact our ability to attract financing. Our underwriters and bankers consistently require inclusion of this measure in offering memoranda in conjunction with any debt underwriting or bank financing. EBIT may not be indicative of our historical operating results, nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. (d) Reflects restructuring and other charges, which have been incurred in relation to our Margin Acceleration Plan ("MAP to Growth") and our Margin Achievement Plan ("MAP 2025"), together MAP initiatives, as follows:



- Restructuring and other related expense, net: Includes charges incurred related to headcount reductions, facility closures and asset impairments recorded in "Restructuring Expense" on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Restructuring Expense totaled $7.6 million and $1.2 million for the quarters ended November 30, 2024 and November 30, 2023 respectively, and $14.8 million and $7.7 million for the six months ended November 30, 2024 and November 30, 2023 respectively. Other related expenses include inventory write-offs in connection with restructuring activities recorded in "Cost of Sales", accelerated depreciation and amortization recorded within "Cost of Sales" or "Selling, General, & Administrative Expenses ("SG&A")" depending on the nature of the expense as well as the prior year loss on sale and increase in our allowance for doubtful accounts resulting from of the divestiture of the non-core Universal Sealant's Bridgecare service business within our PCG segment.



- Exited product lines: Sale of inventory that had previously been reserved for as a result of prior product line rationalization initiatives at PCG partially offset by inventory write-offs related to the discontinuation of certain product lines within our SPG segment. These amounts resulted from ongoing product line rationalization efforts in connection with our MAP initiatives.



- ERP consolidation plan: Includes expenses incurred as a result of our stated goals to consolidate over 75 ERP systems across the organization to four ERP platforms, one per segment, as part of our overall MAP strategy as well as costs incurred for other decision support tools to facilitate our commercial initiatives related to MAP 2025 which have been incurred in all segments, including Corporate/Other, and have been recorded within "SG&A".



- Professional fees: Includes expenses incurred to consolidate accounting locations, costs incurred to implement technologies and processes to drive improved sales mix and salesforce effectiveness and cost incurred to implement new global manufacturing methodologies with the goal of improving operating efficiency incurred within all of our segments and recorded within "SG&A". All of this spend is in support of stated MAP goals with the most significant expense incurred within our Corporate/Other segment.



Included below is a reconciliation of the TOTAL CONSOLIDATED MAP initiatives. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 30, November 30, November 30, November 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Restructuring and other related expense, net $ 11,299 $ 2,232 $ 22,053 $ 18,660 Exited product line - (295 ) - (249 ) ERP consolidation plan 4,005 3,418 8,949 6,561 Professional fees 12,139 7,538 21,161 19,817 MAP initiatives $ 27,443 $ 12,893 $ 52,163 $ 44,789 (e) Reflects gains associated with post-closing adjustments for the sale of the non-core furniture warranty business in the SPG segment in fiscal 2023 which have been recorded in "SG&A". (f) Business interruption insurance recovery at our Consumer segment related to lost sales and incremental costs incurred during fiscal 2021 and 2022 as a result of an explosion at the plant of a significant alkyd resin supplier, which has been recorded in "SG&A". (g) Represents incremental expense related to an adverse legal ruling from a case associated with a business that was divested in FY23. We strongly disagree with the legal ruling and have filed an appeal.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF "REPORTED" TO "ADJUSTED" AMOUNTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 30, November 30, November 30, November 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of Reported Earnings per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (All amounts presented after-tax): Reported Earnings per Diluted Share $ 1.42 $ 1.13 $ 3.19 $ 2.69 MAP initiatives (d) 0.16 0.07 0.31 0.27 (Gain) on sales of a business (e) - - - (0.01 ) Business interruption insurance recovery (f) - - - (0.07 ) Legal contingency adjustment on a divested business (g) - 0.02 - 0.02 Investment returns (h) (0.02 ) - (0.05 ) (0.04 ) Income tax adjustments (i) (0.17 ) - (0.22 ) - Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (j) $ 1.39 $ 1.22 $ 3.23 $ 2.86

(d) Reflects restructuring and other charges, which have been incurred in relation to our Margin Acceleration Plan ("MAP to Growth") and our Margin Achievement Plan ("MAP 2025"), together MAP initiatives, as follows:



- Restructuring and other related expense, net: Includes charges incurred related to headcount reductions, facility closures and asset impairments recorded in "Restructuring Expense" on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Restructuring Expense totaled $7.6 million and $1.2 million for the quarters ended November 30, 2024 and November 30, 2023 respectively, and $14.8 million and $7.7 million for the six months ended November 30, 2024 and November 30, 2023 respectively. Other related expenses include inventory write-offs in connection with restructuring activities recorded in "Cost of Sales", accelerated depreciation and amortization recorded within "Cost of Sales" or "Selling, General, & Administrative Expenses ("SG&A")" depending on the nature of the expense as well as the prior year loss on sale and increase in our allowance for doubtful accounts resulting from of the divestiture of the non-core Universal Sealant's Bridgecare service business within our PCG segment.



- Exited product lines: Sale of inventory that had previously been reserved for as a result of prior product line rationalization initiatives at PCG partially offset by inventory write-offs related to the discontinuation of certain product lines within our SPG segment. These amounts resulted from ongoing product line rationalization efforts in connection with our MAP initiatives.



- ERP consolidation plan: Includes expenses incurred as a result of our stated goals to consolidate over 75 ERP systems across the organization to four ERP platforms, one per segment, as part of our overall MAP strategy as well as costs incurred for other decision support tools to facilitate our commercial initiatives related to MAP 2025 which have been incurred in all segments, including Corporate/Other, and have been recorded within "SG&A".



- Professional fees: Includes expenses incurred to consolidate accounting locations, costs incurred to implement technologies and processes to drive improved sales mix and salesforce effectiveness and cost incurred to implement new global manufacturing methodologies with the goal of improving operating efficiency incurred within all of our segments and recorded within "SG&A". All of this spend is in support of stated MAP goals with the most significant expense incurred within our Corporate/Other segment. (e) Reflects gains associated with post-closing adjustments for the sale of the non-core furniture warranty business in the SPG segment in fiscal 2023 which have been recorded in "SG&A". (f) Business interruption insurance recovery at our Consumer segment related to lost sales and incremental costs incurred during fiscal 2021 and 2022 as a result of an explosion at the plant of a significant alkyd resin supplier, which has been recorded in "SG&A". (g) Represents incremental expense related to an adverse legal ruling from a case associated with a business that was divested in FY23. We strongly disagree with the legal ruling and have filed an appeal. (h) Investment returns include realized net gains and losses on sales of investments and unrealized net gains and losses on equity securities, which are adjusted due to their inherent volatility. Management does not consider these gains and losses, which cannot be predicted with any level of certainty, to be reflective of the Company's core business operations. (i) U.S. foreign tax credits recognized as a result of global cash redeployment and debt optimization projects, as well as other adjustments to our net deferred tax asset related to U.S. foreign tax credit carryforwards resulting from our reassessment of income tax positions following recent developments in U.S. income tax case law. (j) Adjusted Diluted EPS is provided for the purpose of adjusting diluted earnings per share for items impacting earnings that are not considered by management to be indicative of ongoing operations.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS IN THOUSANDS (Unaudited) November 30, 2024 November 30, 2023 May 31, 2024 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 268,683 $ 262,746 $ 237,379 Trade accounts receivable 1,343,207 1,290,788 1,468,208 Allowance for doubtful accounts (52,671 ) (57,448 ) (48,763 ) Net trade accounts receivable 1,290,536 1,233,340 1,419,445 Inventories 995,262 1,102,815 956,465 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 326,155 320,106 282,059 Total current assets 2,880,636 2,919,007 2,895,348 Property, Plant and Equipment, at Cost 2,615,862 2,407,579 2,515,847 Allowance for depreciation (1,238,798 ) (1,154,468 ) (1,184,784 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 1,377,064 1,253,111 1,331,063 Other Assets Goodwill 1,341,129 1,311,653 1,308,911 Other intangible assets, net of amortization 512,568 533,659 512,972 Operating lease right-of-use assets 353,706 324,272 331,555 Deferred income taxes 35,945 25,201 33,522 Other 182,022 170,474 173,172 Total other assets 2,425,370 2,365,259 2,360,132 Total Assets $ 6,683,070 $ 6,537,377 $ 6,586,543 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 672,921 $ 650,771 $ 649,650 Current portion of long-term debt 6,060 5,548 136,213 Accrued compensation and benefits 213,999 204,921 297,249 Accrued losses 35,126 34,881 32,518 Other accrued liabilities 365,781 358,234 350,434 Total current liabilities 1,293,887 1,254,355 1,466,064 Long-Term Liabilities Long-term debt, less current maturities 2,019,846 2,246,834 1,990,935 Operating lease liabilities 304,517 278,028 281,281 Other long-term liabilities 244,891 298,257 214,816 Deferred income taxes 102,279 97,349 121,222 Total long-term liabilities 2,671,533 2,920,468 2,608,254 Total liabilities 3,965,420 4,174,823 4,074,318 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock; none issued - - - Common stock (outstanding 128,568; 128,872; 128,629) 1,286 1,289 1,286 Paid-in capital 1,164,301 1,141,970 1,150,751 Treasury stock, at cost (915,818 ) (830,402 ) (864,502 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (580,763 ) (589,690 ) (537,290 ) Retained earnings 3,047,021 2,637,387 2,760,639 Total RPM International Inc. stockholders' equity 2,716,027 2,360,554 2,510,884 Noncontrolling interest 1,623 2,000 1,341 Total equity 2,717,650 2,362,554 2,512,225 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 6,683,070 $ 6,537,377 $ 6,586,543

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS IN THOUSANDS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended November 30, November 30, 2024 2023 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net income $ 412,004 $ 347,128 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 92,743 84,177 Deferred income taxes (31,252 ) (5,574 ) Stock-based compensation expense 13,549 17,147 Net (gain) on marketable securities (10,684 ) (6,226 ) Net loss on sales of assets and businesses - 3,623 Other (335 ) 4,007 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effect from purchases and sales of businesses: Decrease in receivables 122,603 272,262 (Increase) decrease in inventory (42,981 ) 37,243 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other (11,193 ) 21,260 current and long-term assets Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 34,364 (11,806 ) (Decrease) in accrued compensation and benefits (84,929 ) (53,980 ) Increase in accrued losses 2,827 8,332 Increase in other accrued liabilities 30,792 50,188 Cash Provided By Operating Activities 527,508 767,781 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (100,732 ) (89,300 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (85,649 ) (15,404 ) Purchase of marketable securities (23,533 ) (22,057 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 12,802 13,796 Other (1,424 ) 1,326 Cash (Used For) Investing Activities (198,536 ) (111,639 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Additions to long-term and short-term debt 25,086 - Reductions of long-term and short-term debt (134,022 ) (449,485 ) Cash dividends (124,514 ) (113,325 ) Repurchases of common stock (35,000 ) (25,000 ) Shares of common stock returned for taxes (16,150 ) (20,689 ) Payment of acquisition-related contingent consideration (1,122 ) (1,082 ) Other (689 ) (713 ) Cash (Used For) Financing Activities (286,411 ) (610,294 ) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents (11,257 ) 1,111 Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents 31,304 46,959 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 237,379 215,787 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 268,683 $ 262,746

