ACCESSWIRE
07.01.2025 16:38 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TridentCare and Essence Healthcare Partner to Expand Portable Diagnostic Services to Medicare Advantage Beneficiaries

Finanznachrichten News

New partnership will deliver convenient, at-home X-ray and ultrasound services to over 60,000 Medicare Advantage members in Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana

SPARKS, MD and ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2025 / TridentCare, the nation's leading provider of portable diagnostic services and Essence Healthcare, a leading provider of Medicare Advantage (MA) plans, announced today a partnership that will bring access to portable diagnostic imaging services to more than 60,000 Essence Healthcare members across five states.

Starting in January 2025, TridentCare will deliver portable X-ray and ultrasound services directly to Essence members' homes, assisted living facilities or skilled nursing facilities in Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. This strategic partnership prioritizes member safety, comfort and convenience by providing essential diagnostic care in familiar, comfortable settings.

"Essence Healthcare is committed to delivering safe, convenient and high-quality care for our members," said Jordan Reigel, president, Essence Healthcare. "Partnering with TridentCare brings diagnostic services directly to our members, so they can receive timely care in the comfort of their home or care facility."

"We are proud to work with Essence Healthcare providers and deliver our services directly to Essence plan members to enhance their overall experience and health outcomes. Their model of patient first care is aligned with our vision of being able to provide diagnostic services at the best setting to meet patients' needs," said Dan Buning, CEO, TridentCare.

About TridentCare
Based in Sparks, Maryland, TridentCare is the leading provider of portable diagnostic services in the Country, operating in 40 states, servicing a wide variety of patients and clients. Each day, the company deploys experienced medical professionals and leading-edge technology to provide imaging, phlebotomy, laboratory, and vascular services to tens of thousands of patients nationwide. For more information about TridentCare, please visit TridentCare.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Essence Healthcare
Essence Healthcare provides approximately 60,000 people with Medicare comprehensive and affordable health insurance that focuses on wellness, care coordination and personal service. Powered by the nation's leading population health services and technology of Lumeris, Essence is earning national recognition for its commitment to service and quality. In 2025 Essence's Medicare Advantage plans will be available in Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. To learn more about Essence Healthcare, please visit EssenceHealthcare.com.

Contact TridentCare - media@tridentcare.com

Contact Essence Healthcare - press@essencehealthcare.com

Contact Information
Deborah Shelton
media@tridentcare.com

Essence Healthcare
press@essencehealthcare.com

.

SOURCE: TridentCare



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
