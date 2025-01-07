Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.01.2025 16:42 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Morphy Richards Expands Global Footprint: New Distributors and Innovative Portable Air Conditioner Launch in 2024

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2024, Morphy Richards embarked on a significant transformation, prioritizing the creation of innovative products that enhance everyday life. A standout achievement this year was the launch of the world's first certified portable air conditioner, which quickly gained traction on Kickstarter, amassing nearly one million dollars in sales. This revolutionary product captured attention at the IFA exhibition, where it received several prestigious design and innovation awards, piquing the interest of potential partners from Europe, Japan, and South Korea.

Expanding Global Partnerships

In addition to product innovation, Morphy Richards successfully secured exclusive distributor agreements in over ten new countries and regions, including Russia, Poland, Bulgaria, Vietnam, Singapore, and Central America.

The Vietnamese distributor expressed, "As a strategically important market in Southeast Asia, Vietnam presents significant regional influence. Our partnership with Morphy Richards aims to improve the quality of life for Vietnamese consumers through high-quality, innovative products."

From the Russian distributor's perspective: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Morphy Richards, a brand distinguished for its exceptional product quality, unique design, and impactful marketing strategies in the global small domestic appliance market. We anticipate that Morphy Richards will bring innovation and style to Russian kitchens, living rooms, and other spaces, enhancing everyday living experiences."

This expansion will enable Morphy Richards to kick off local operations in early 2025, ensuring that classic and innovative offerings reach an even broader audience.

Impressive Presence at the Paris Olympic Games

One of the year's highlights was Morphy Richards' notable presence at the Paris Olympic. Their cutting-edge portable air conditioner not only provided comfort to athletes in the Olympic Village but also received widespread acclaim for significantly enhancing their experience during the event.

Looking Ahead: Plans for 2025

As Morphy Richards looks toward 2025, The brand will continue to focus on the advancement of air treatment products while also preparing for the development of new categories, leveraging its technological expertise and manufacturing capabilities to deliver even more groundbreaking innovations.

Morphy Richards is positioned for continuous growth, demonstrating vibrant energy and an unwavering commitment to market expansion and brand development in the upcoming year.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/morphy-richards-expands-global-footprint-new-distributors-and-innovative-portable-air-conditioner-launch-in-2024-302344569.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.