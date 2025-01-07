Kick Off the 2024 Tax Season with TaxBandits: Solutions to E-file Forms 1099, W-2, 94x, 1095, and Manage W-9

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2025 / Tax season has arrived, and TaxBandits is prepared to simplify year-end filings for businesses, accountants, and tax professionals nationwide. As a trusted IRS-authorized e-file provider, TaxBandits offers a user-friendly platform and dedicated customer support, making it easier to manage W-9 forms and file essential IRS forms such as 1099s, W-2s, 94x, ACA 1095, etc.

As year-end deadlines approach, it is crucial for businesses and tax professionals to stay ahead of their tax reporting. TaxBandits offers all the essential tools to ensure tax forms are filed securely and accurately by the January 31, 2025, deadline.

TaxBandits: The Go-To Solution for Secure E-filing

With a comprehensive platform, TaxBandits serves as an all-in-one solution that caters to the unique needs of businesses, tax professionals, and service providers. Here are some of the advantages of choosing TaxBandits:

Smart Solutions to Meet 1099/W-2 Filing Requirements



Supports Federal and State Filing: TaxBandits supports both federal and state filing of 1099, W-2, and other forms, ensuring seamless filing that meets all the required deadlines. TaxBandits helps to comply with state-specific reporting by supporting required reconciliation forms.

Recipient Copy Distribution: TaxBandits provides flexible options for recipient copy distribution, including postal mail, online access, or a combination of both. These options ensure timely and secure delivery, giving recipients multiple ways to access their form copies conveniently.

Advanced Bulk Upload Options: TaxBandits allows clients to upload W-2, 1099-NEC , 1099-MISC , and other 1099 form data using the standard CSV template or by mapping data directly from their own files. Additional features, such as the 'Copy and Paste' option and integrations with popular accounting software (QuickBooks, Xero, ZohoBooks, and FreshBooks), further simplify the filing process.

TaxBandits and Sage Intacct Partnership: The ongoing partnership between TaxBandits and Sage Intacct enables seamless automation of 1099 e-filing with both the IRS and state agencies, helping clients save time and ensure compliance.

Corrections: TaxBandits supports corrections for previously filed forms such as 1099s and W-2s. For W-2 forms, clients can file corrections even if the original form was filed through another e-file service provider.

Free Retransmission: TaxBandits offers a seamless solution for handling rejected 1099 and W-2 forms. If a federal or state agency rejects the forms due to errors, quickly correct the errors and retransmit the returns at no additional cost.

W-9 Manager: TaxBandits' W-9 Manager is a comprehensive solution designed to simplify the entire process of handling Form W-9. This feature enables businesses and tax professionals to efficiently collect, manage, and organize W-9 forms from their clients within a user-friendly platform.

TIN Matching: This feature allows businesses and tax professionals to validate the TINs provided by recipients through Form W-9 using the IRS database. This ensures that the TINs are accurate and compliant with IRS regulations.



Comprehensive 94x Filing Features

TaxBandits simplifies quarterly and annual payroll tax reporting with robust features for 94x forms:

Zero Reporting: Businesses with no wages or taxes to report can use the zero-wage reporting option to file Form 941 quickly and accurately.

Copy Return: Reuse data from previously filed 94x returns to save time and reduce errors.

941-X Filing: Correct errors in previously filed 941 forms by electronically filing 941-X with ease.

Balance Due Payment Options: Conveniently pay balances for 94x forms using credit/debit cards, EFW, or EFTPS.

941 Schedule B: Include the necessary Schedule B at no additional cost for employers following a semi-weekly deposit schedule.

Advanced Features for Tax Professionals

BanditConnect (Client Portal): TaxBandits is the first to offer a secure, branded client portal for CPAs and tax professionals. BanditConnect eliminates insecure communication channels, enabling professionals to collaborate with clients seamlessly while sharing sensitive tax documents securely.

BanditCollab (Team Management): Designed for efficient workflow management, BanditCollab allows account admins to invite team members, assign specific clients, and organize groups with controlled access levels. This feature ensures effective task delegation and secure collaboration on a unified platform.



Multi E-sign: For 94x forms, tax pros can easily send multiple e-sign requests to the clients and sign multiple returns at once using Form 8453-EMP and Form 8879-EMP.

When asked about TaxBandits' role in the upcoming tax season, Naga Palanisamy, President and Co-Founder of SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of TaxBandits, shared:

"TaxBandits provides a powerful e-file solution designed to meet the needs of every business. Its easy filing process and affordable pricing make it an excellent choice for small business owners. With built-in client and staff management tools, as well as integrations with popular accounting software like QuickBooks, Sage Intacct, and Xero, it's also an ideal solution for tax professionals and large enterprises."

Businesses, tax professionals, and service providers can e-file 1099-NEC , W-2 , and other year-end tax filings at TaxBandits.com by signing up for a free account today.

About TaxBandits

TaxBandits is a SOC 2 Certified, IRS-authorized e-file provider specializing in various tax forms such as Form 941, Form 940, Form 1099, Form W-2, Form 1095-C, Form 1095-B, and Form W-9. Serving businesses, service providers, or tax professionals of every shape and size, TaxBandits offers a complete solution that fulfills all filing needs.

TaxBandits provides another advantage for high-volume filers and software providers. TaxBandits API enables seamless preparation and e-filing of 1099, W-2, 941, 940, and ACA 1095 forms and BOI reporting. Use the developer filing 1099 API to request W-9 and automate the filing efficiently.

About SPAN Enterprises

Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises has created cutting-edge software solutions for e-filing and business management for over ten years. The suite of products includes TaxBandits, Tax990, TaxExemptBonds, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.

Please direct all media inquiries to Stephanie Glanville, Marketing Manager, at stephanie@spanenterprises.com .

SOURCE: TaxBandits

View the original press release on accesswire.com