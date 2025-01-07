MTM, Inc.: MTM Welcomes Julie Kulawiec and Meg Meurer as Vice Presidents of Business Development

MTM, a leader in non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) solutions, is excited to announce the addition of two new leaders to its team: Vice Presidents of Business Development Julie Kulawiec and Meg Meurer. Both leaders bring extensive expertise to their roles, strengthening MTM's commitment to driving innovation and delivering exceptional service to clients nationwide. Julie and Meg will spearhead MTM's nationwide growth initiatives in the Medicaid and Medicare NEMT space, as well as solutions for services such as Mobile Integrated Health (MIH), positioning the company for success in state and local markets.

With more than 20 years of healthcare leadership experience, Julie's extensive background in clinical expertise, strategic planning, and operational leadership aligns with MTM's goal of ensuring access to healthcare for underserved populations. Julie joins MTM from CarelonRx, a subsidiary of Elevance Health, where she served as Regional Vice President of Sales and Account Management. She holds advanced degrees in health law, clinical research management, and business administration, and was recently recognized as one of the Top 50 Women Leaders of Missouri for 2024 by Women We Admire.

Meg also brings an impressive track record of success in the transportation and logistics industry. She is a driven executive with a proven history of delivering revenue growth and leading strategic initiatives in dynamic, competitive environments. With expertise in business development, customer experience, and go-to-market strategies, Meg has held senior leadership roles at Tenney Group, UniGroup, and LTI Trucking. Meg is known for her ability to build strong relationships, foster high-performing teams, and implement innovative strategies that drive results.

In their new roles, Julie and Meg will lead efforts to expand MTM's client base and enhance the company's ability to deliver high-quality solutions that improve health outcomes.

"We are thrilled to welcome Julie and Meg to MTM," said Alaina Macia, President and CEO of MTM. "Their combined expertise, leadership, and passion for innovation position MTM for continued success as we strive to improve health outcomes and expand access to care for our members. Julie and Meg bring unique perspectives and skill sets that will be instrumental in driving our growth and strengthening relationships with clients."

MTM is the nation's most trusted and qualified partner for healthcare, transportation, and logistics solutions. Since 1995, MTM has managed NEMT for state and county governments, managed care organizations, health systems, and other programs involving transportation for the disabled, underserved, and elderly. Leveraging technology to streamline processes and improve the user experience for all stakeholders, MTM's wide spectrum of services help clients improve health outcomes, promote independence, reduce costs, and increase satisfaction. In 2009, MTM's leadership established MTM Transit, an affiliate that provides direct paratransit and fixed route transit services. Every year, MTM and MTM Transit collectively remove community barriers for 20.5 million people by providing more than 35 million trips nationwide. MTM and MTM Transit are privately held, woman-owned business enterprises.

