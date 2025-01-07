PATRIOT SOFTWARE LLC: Patriot Software Unlocks Mobile App Access for Hundreds of Thousands

All employees paid through Patriot's payroll software can now access Patriot Software's employee mobile app.

In a major move to redefine workplace connectivity, the Patriot Software mobile app is now available to all employees whose employers use Patriot Payroll . Previously limited to employees using Patriot's Time and Attendance software , the expanded app is now a game-changer for hundreds of thousands more.

"Employees today can work from anywhere-so their access to their employment data should be on-the-go with them," said Mary Rolfes, Product Manager at Patriot Software. "By opening up the mobile app to all employees being paid through Patriot Software, we're making key information instantly available within a few taps."

Access to the mobile app gives employees real-time control over their work and pay info. Employers can simplify administrative tasks by offering a self-service tool through smartphone apps while empowering employees through immediate and secure access to critical employment information.

Through the mobile app, employees can:

Track and manage attendance (available with optional Time and Attendance)

Access pay information

Update personal information

View end-of-year tax forms (W-2)

Adjust federal withholding (W-4)

Fully integrated and designed for seamless updates across devices, the app eliminates messy sync issues to bring employees the work data they need on demand.

Employees can download the free app by visiting the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Patriot Software:

Patriot Software is disrupting the accounting and payroll industries with its low prices, highest customer reviews, and award-winning software. Patriot offers cloud-based accounting , payroll, HR, and time & attendance solutions that help American businesses with up to 500 employees simplify their administrative tasks. Patriot's US-based customer support team provides a personal touch that most software companies lack today. The company has been serving tens of thousands of businesses nationwide since 2002.

