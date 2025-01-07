Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
07.01.2025 17:02 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PATRIOT SOFTWARE LLC: Patriot Software Unlocks Mobile App Access for Hundreds of Thousands

Finanznachrichten News

All employees paid through Patriot's payroll software can now access Patriot Software's employee mobile app.

CANTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2025 / In a major move to redefine workplace connectivity, the Patriot Software mobile app is now available to all employees whose employers use Patriot Payroll. Previously limited to employees using Patriot's Time and Attendance software, the expanded app is now a game-changer for hundreds of thousands more.

"Employees today can work from anywhere-so their access to their employment data should be on-the-go with them," said Mary Rolfes, Product Manager at Patriot Software. "By opening up the mobile app to all employees being paid through Patriot Software, we're making key information instantly available within a few taps."

Access to the mobile app gives employees real-time control over their work and pay info. Employers can simplify administrative tasks by offering a self-service tool through smartphone apps while empowering employees through immediate and secure access to critical employment information.

Through the mobile app, employees can:

  • Track and manage attendance (available with optional Time and Attendance)

  • Access pay information

  • Update personal information

  • View end-of-year tax forms (W-2)

  • Adjust federal withholding (W-4)

Fully integrated and designed for seamless updates across devices, the app eliminates messy sync issues to bring employees the work data they need on demand.

Employees can download the free app by visiting the Apple App Store or Google Play.

###

About Patriot Software:

Patriot Software is disrupting the accounting and payroll industries with its low prices, highest customer reviews, and award-winning software. Patriot offers cloud-based accounting, payroll, HR, and time & attendance solutions that help American businesses with up to 500 employees simplify their administrative tasks. Patriot's US-based customer support team provides a personal touch that most software companies lack today. The company has been serving tens of thousands of businesses nationwide since 2002.

For more information, please contact:

Rachel Blakely-Gray
Content Manager
marketing@patriotsoftware.com
www.patriotsoftware.com

SOURCE: PATRIOT SOFTWARE LLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.