07.01.2025 17:02 Uhr
Freemen Nutra Group LLC: Freemen Nutra Group Appoints Brent Moore as New Global Chief Executive Officer

EDISON, NEW JERSEY / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2025 / Freemen Nutra Group, a leading ingredient distributor in the food and beverage, dietary supplement, and animal nutrition markets, proudly announces the appointment of Brent Moore as its new Global Chief Executive Officer. This announcement comes as the company celebrates 29 years of success and growth in serving these dynamic industries.

Brent Moore brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having held executive positions at internationally renowned companies such as MeriCal, Pharmavite, and Mars. Over the course of more than 30 years, Mr. Moore has developed a reputation for driving operational excellence, fostering strategic partnerships, and delivering measurable growth across global markets. His expertise spans supply chain management, manufacturing, operations, and leadership, making him uniquely positioned to guide Freemen Nutra Group into its next phase of innovation and success.

With Moore at the helm, Freemen Nutra Group is set to further expand its footprint in the global ingredient market. The company's commitment to quality, transparency, and long-term partnerships has made it a trusted partner to clients worldwide. Under his leadership, Freemen Nutra Group aims to strengthen its role as an industry leader by delivering cutting-edge solutions and leveraging its robust and ever growing global network to address the evolving needs of the food, beverage, dietary supplement, and animal nutrition markets.

About Freemen Nutra Group

Founded in 1995, Freemen Nutra Group is a global ingredient distributor dedicated to providing high-quality solutions for the food and beverage, dietary supplement, and animal nutrition industries. With nearly three decades of expertise, Freemen Nutra Group is known for its trusted partnerships, market intelligence, and commitment to quality, innovation, and excellence. Through its global reach and deep industry knowledge, the company continues to support its clients in achieving their goals while advancing industry standards.

Contact Information

Matthew Ruggiero
Marketing Manager, Freemen Nutra Group
mruggiero@freemennutra.com

SOURCE: Freemen Nutra Group LLC



