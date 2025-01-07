General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems: General Atomics to Demonstrate PFAS Destruction System at DIU-Selected Clean Earth Facility in North Carolina

On-Site Destruction of Highly Concentrated PFAS and PFAS-impacted Waste Streams

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) announced today that the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) has selected the Clean Earth waste facility in Charlotte, North Carolina to demonstrate GA-EMS' industrial Supercritical Water Oxidation (iSCWO) system for the destruction of per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) waste. Under a previously awarded contract from the Department of Defense (DoD) Environmental Security Technology Certification Program (ESTCP) through the DIU, GA-EMS will deliver, install, and demonstrate their iSCWO system for on-site destruction of highly concentrated PFAS and PFAS-impacted waste streams.

"ESTCP is working with DIU to demonstrate technologies for long-term use to destroy PFAS waste, including Aqueous Fire Fighting Foam, from military installations," said Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS. "As PFAS forever chemicals continue to negatively impact human health and the environment, it is essential to deploy proven destruction systems as soon as possible to eliminate PFAS waste from the environment for good. We are confident we have one of the most effective commercial PFAS destruction systems available today to begin the end of PFAS forever."

The Clean Earth Charlotte location was selected because it is an RCRA (Resource Conservation and Recovery Act) Part B Licensed Treatment, Storage, and Disposal Facility. The location is permitted to accept, store, and dispose of a wide range of hazardous waste and by-products, including highly concentrated PFAS, originating from U.S. Government sites as well as other sources such as manufacturing, landfill, wastewater treatment, and heavy industry facilities.

"This facility provides DIU with a unique opportunity to use our PFAS destruction system in a manner that mirrors real-world processing and throughput of a range of waste media sourced from multiple installations," continued Forney. "In a single pass, iSCWO simultaneously destroys PFAS and other hazardous and non-hazardous organic waste from mediums such as wastewater, biosolids, soils, landfill leachate, and Granulated Activated Charcoal, with a 99.99% or greater destruction efficiency. Nothing is left but benign water, salts, and carbon dioxide, all of which can be safely released into the environment with no post treatment requirements."

Once testing is completed, DIU and ESTCP will independently validate the results for inclusion in a report to the U.S. Government. The report will detail the DIU technology demonstrations conducted under the ESTCP and will provide recommendations regarding commercial systems that are effective in destroying the range of impacted PFAS waste streams originating from the various government sites.

For more than a decade, GA-EMS iSCWO systems have been fielded and successfully demonstrated to destroy over 200 different waste streams. The iSCWO system has also been successfully tested and verified by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to destroy PFAS, which documented its findings in a report issued in 2023.

