ePropelled, Inc.: ePropelled Strengthens Executive Team to Drive Rapid Business Growth

The drone propulsion solutions company has appointed four new executives to manage global marketing, sales, finance, and manufacturing to scale the business and achieve new maturity milestones

ePropelled, Inc., a leading innovator in advanced electric power and propulsion for efficient and high-performing uncrewed systems, announces an expanded leadership team to accelerate business and manufacturing growth.

The privately held company has appointed four new executives to manage marketing, sales, finance, and manufacturing.

Nick Grewal, CEO of ePropelled, said, "The rapid growth and maturity of ePropelled requires high-performing, top-level executive leadership to scale the business and achieve new milestones."

Head of Marketing Dean Marcarelli

Dean Marcarelli, as global Head of Marketing, joins as an accomplished executive with decades of international experience including Chief Marketing Officer and business manager. Known for strategic resourcefulness, Dean has a strong record of driving rapid sales growth across business and consumer ecommerce. He has successfully led innovative digital marketing initiatives with impactful results that deliver substantial business growth.

Head of Sales Chris Thompson

Chris Thompson joins ePropelled as Head of Sales to lead global sales strategy and manage teams in the US, UK, and India. He brings a 25-year record of building successful sales teams at large companies and start-ups.

Chris studied business at Southern New Hampshire University and aeronautics at East Coast Aero and holds a private pilot and unmanned systems rating. He is a former business columnist at the Union Leader in Manchester, NH, appearing weekly for 17 years.

Head of Finance Henry Sullivan

Henry Sullivan joins as Head of Finance to oversee global finance, human resources, and IT operations. With expertise in financial planning, international tax compliance, and lean manufacturing, Henry will optimize processes and efficiency to support sustainable growth. His diverse background spans such industries as accounting, consumer goods manufacturing, and retail.

Head of Manufacturing Keith Nason

Keith Nason has been named Head of Manufacturing to oversee factory operations, supply chains, and overall production to meet rising global demand for ePropelled's cutting-edge uncrewed electric propulsion solutions.

Keith brings extensive experience in electro-mechanical manufacturing, lean methodologies, and optimizing processes to ePropelled's 12,000-square-foot US manufacturing facility, having held leadership roles at Standex Electronics, EFI, and Controls for Automation.

"Each of these executives is incredibly talented, with experience in delivering a hypergrowth strategy to the business. Dean and Chris, in their last venture, grew the business by 10 times in less than three-years," said Grewal. "Their dedication, expertise, and proven ability to build successful companies make each of these four leaders a perfect fit to ensure ePropelled achieves its ambitious goals."

Meeting Growing Market Demand

The expansion of ePropelled's executive leadership team comes at a pivotal time as demand surges for non-China-sourced alternatives for advanced propulsion systems in the global drones market, which is projected to exceed $100 billion by 2030.

About ePropelled

Founded in 2018, ePropelled serves more than 40 customers worldwide from its Lakes Region, NH headquarters, test facility, and manufacturing center. Contact ePropelled at info@epropelled.com , +1-603-236-7444, or visit https://epropelled.com .

