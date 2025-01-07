OnePoint Patient Care Expands Services to PACE Programs

Experienced pharmacy provider now bringing expert dispensing and personalized support to PACE participants

OnePoint Patient Care, a leading provider of community based pharmacy services, is proud to announce the launch of OnePoint PACE, a new business line that will bring the company's medication dispensing expertise and high level of service to Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) providers and participants. This innovative expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to delivering exceptional care and improving patient outcomes in end-of-life care settings.

With decades of experience in hospice pharmacy dispensing and local delivery operations, OnePoint Patient Care has built a reputation for offering tailored, compassionate pharmacy services that support the unique needs of patients.

Now, through its new offering, OnePoint extends this same level of care and professionalism to PACE providers and their participants, ensuring that older adults receive the highest quality of medications reliably and timely.

PACE programs offer comprehensive care to older adults, many of whom have complex medical needs. OnePoint Patient Care's specialized services will support these providers by ensuring timely, accurate medication management and significantly reducing hospitalizations, improving overall patient care and outcomes. The company's commitment to personalized service means that each PACE participant will receive customized solutions tailored to their specific needs.

"OnePoint PACE is an exciting step forward as we continue to expand our services and impact the lives of more patients," said Michael Porpora, President of OnePoint Patient Care. "We're bringing the same expertise, attention to detail, and patient-focused care that have defined our hospice pharmacy services to this growing and very important population."

This new business line builds upon OnePoint Patient Care's legacy of excellence in the hospice sector, offering both PACE providers and patients the same high standards of service and expertise that have made the company a trusted name in hospice pharmacy.

About OnePoint Patient Care PACE

OnePoint Patient Care is a leader in hospice pharmacy, providing exceptional pharmacy services to support the unique needs of patients and healthcare providers. With a commitment to excellence, compassion, and innovation, OnePoint PACE ensures patients receive the best possible care through personalized medication solutions and expert support.

For more information on OnePoint Patient Care's new services for PACE providers, please visit www.oppc.com/PACE.

SOURCE: OnePoint Patient Care

