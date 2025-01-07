GOAL Aircraft Leasing (GOAL), a leading aircraft leasing and asset management company, has completed a successful sale and leaseback agreement with Porter Airlines for two (2) Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. The aircraft will be operated by Porter Airlines under long-term lease agreements.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250107577122/en/

GOAL Aircraft Leasing and Porter Airlines complete Sale and Leaseback Agreement for Two new Embraer E195-E2 Aircraft (Photo: Business Wire)

This transaction underscores GOAL's expertise in structuring customized leasing solutions that align with the operational and financial strategies of leading airlines. The sale and leaseback arrangement enables Porter Airlines to leverage the operational efficiencies of the next-generation Embraer E195-E2 aircraft while optimizing their capital allocation.

Porter Airlines' recent addition of Embraer E195-E2 aircraft to its fleet enables the airline to serve longer routes and provide its passengers with an enhanced travel experience. This collaboration represents a significant partnership between GOAL and Porter, built on shared values of operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

The two aircraft are part of the growing portfolio of KGAL's APF5 fund and reflect the asset manager's commitment to creating value for its airline partners and institutional investors.

GOAL and Porter also recently entered into a finance lease agreement for three Dash 8-400 aircraft.

Christian Schloemann, Managing Director of GOAL, commented:

"We are excited to deepen our relationship with Porter Airlines and demonstrate our ability to offer flexible and competitive leasing solutions for cutting-edge aircraft like the Embraer E195-E2. We are proud to support Porter Airlines in expanding their fleet and strengthening their position as a leading airline in North America."

Julian Low, Vice President, Corporate Development, Porter Airlines, added:

"The Embraer E195-E2 is an exceptional aircraft and it is driving the growth of our network across North America. There continues to be strong interest from the leasing community in the E195-E2 and we look forward to working with GOAL over the long term."

Watson Farley Williams (London) acted as lead counsel to GOAL, and Parr Brown Gee Loveless acted as lead counsel to Porter. Seabury Securities LLC acted as advisor and placement agent to Porter.

About GOAL Aircraft Leasing

GOAL is a joint venture of KGAL GmbH Co. KG, one of Germany's leading independent investment and asset managers with an investment volume of almost €16.0 billion and Deutsche Lufthansa AG, one of the world's premier carriers. GOAL currently owns and manages 68 aircraft with an investment volume of approximately US$3.0 billion. It has a broad experience in its core business of operating leasing, technical asset management and aircraft remarketing and has proven its professional know-how for more than 25 years. For further information visit www.goal-leasing.de

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250107577122/en/

Contacts:

GOAL German Operating Aircraft Leasing GmbH Co. KG

Christian Schloemann

Managing Director

Telefon +49 89 64143-386

E-Mail: christian.schloemann@goal-leasing.de

Toelzer Strasse 15

82031 Gruenwald

Germany

Porter Airlines

media@flyporter.com