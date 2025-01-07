UGREEN GROUP LIMITED: UGREEN to Showcase Pioneering NASync AI NAS Lineup and More at CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN, a leading innovator in consumer electronics, is due to showcase its latest innovations at CES 2025 under the theme of "Activate the Possibility of AI." The highlight of the event will be the unveiling of the highly anticipated NASync iDX6011 and NASync iDX6011 Pro devices, which are from the cutting-edge AI NAS lineup of the NASync series. Alongside these groundbreaking products, the Nexode 500W 6-Port GaN Desktop Fast Charger and the Revodok Max 2131 Thunderbolt 5 Docking Station will also take center stage.

The NASync series AI NAS models are set to redefine expectations with integrated large language models (LLMs) for advanced natural language processing and AI-driven interactive capabilities. Powered by cutting-edge Intel® Core Ultra Processors, the iDX6011 and iDX6011 Pro deliver unmatched performance, enabling seamless functionality and exceptional AI applications. These models build on the success of earlier NASync series products, such as the NASync DXP models, which garnered widespread attention and raised over $6.6 million during a Kickstarter campaign in March 2024.

To provide a deeper understanding of the technology and its applications, a panel discussion will be held at the UGREEN booth on January 8th at 10 a.m, PST. Larry Blackburn, NAS and Thunderbolt Marketing Director, Intel Corporation , will be joined by UGREEN NAS Product Manager Markus Xie, NAS expert and founder of NASCompares Robert Andrews, and Western Digital Director of HDD Marketing Brian Mallari. The panel will explore the transformative potential of AI NAS solutions.

In addition to its AI NAS innovations, UGREEN will present other new products at the upcoming CES. The Nexode 500W Desktop Fast Charger sets a new benchmark in charging technology, capable of powering six devices simultaneously, including power tools and e-bikes, while allowing for high-speed fast charging of five computers and a mobile phone at the same time. Its single-port PD 3.1 fast-charging protocol output is up to 240W, catering to the needs of high-powered devices. The Revodok Max 2131 Thunderbolt 5 Docking Station represents the latest evolution in the Revodok series, offering 80 Gbps bidirectional bandwidth and an enhanced mode supporting up to 120 Gbps. This results in superior data transfer rates and video output capabilities, providing an unparalleled display experience.

UGREEN will also announce an exciting collaboration with the globally popular game Genshin Impact . The partnership will introduce the UGREEN Genshin Impact series, a line of co-branded products inspired by the character Kinich, set to launch in H1 2025. This will offer gaming enthusiasts and tech aficionados a unique blend of functionality and passion. Further details on the product lineup and pricing will be revealed later.

CES 2025 promises to be a significant platform for UGREEN to highlight its commitment to innovation and its vision for the future of technology. For more details, please visit the UGREEN booth (#30525, LVCC, South Hall) during CES 2025, or visit https://www.ugreen.com/ .

©Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

About UGREEN

Since 2012, UGREEN has been dedicated to creating innovative electronic devices and accessories that are both technologically advanced and affordable for consumers. Its user-focused approach lies at the core of the brand, which has earned the trust of over 200 million users globally. Lately, the brand has expanded into innovative new fields, including AI-powered NAS solutions, further enhancing its commitment to meet evolving consumer needs.

For more information, please contact:

Gabrielle Wang(NA market): gabrielle.wang@ugreen.us

Eria Lv(DE market): eira@ugreen.us

Polina Zhang(GB market): polina.zhang@ugreen.com

Others: pr@ugreen.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2589478/UGREEN_CES_KV.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ugreen-to-showcase-pioneering-nasync-ai-nas-lineup-and-more-at-ces-2025-302343895.html