WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Frankfurt
07.01.25
08:00 Uhr
1,945 Euro
+0,015
+0,78 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
07.01.2025 17:23 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AT DECEMBER 31, 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Pursuant to article L. 233-8 of the French « Code de Commerce » and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:

Total number of shares175 873 471
Number of real voting rights232 151 240
Theoretical number of voting rights
(including own shares)		244 258 549


For more information:


EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP

Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email : finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com
Euronext Paris - Segment B
Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mmmeY5huZWaWlp5xksZra2dkbW2VmWCUZWGXlGqdap6ammxpypqXmJXKZnFqmWhp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89433-efg-declaration-d_actions-et-nombre-de-droits-de-vote-31122024-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
