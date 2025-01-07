AEG Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2024-2025 Corporate Equality Index for Sixth Consecutive Year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2025 / AEG

AEG announces its 100 rating in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's assessment of LGBTQ+ workplace equality

AEG, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company proudly announced that for the sixth consecutive year it has received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's (HRC) 2025 Corporate Equality Index, the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. AEG joins the 765 U.S. businesses that will be honored with HRCF's Equality 100 Award as Leaders in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion. This year's CEI includes 1,449 businesses - the highest number of rated companies since the start of the CEI in 2002.

" We are proud to be designated as A Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality and receive the top score on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index for the sixth consecutive year," said Jae Requiro, Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion for AEG. "AEG is committed to creating a safe and inclusive workplace and building a company that reflects the communities we serve, because we believe that diversity of backgrounds, perspectives and ideas is crucial to our success."

"The CEI is so much more than a score on paper. For decades businesses have relied on the CEI as a tool for transparency and leveling the playing field for all workers, making sure LGBTQ+ people and their families can share in fair, respectful and supportive workplaces and benefits," said RaShawn "Shawnie" Hawkins, SHRM-CP, HRCF Senior Director of Workplace Equality. "As conversations evolve on corporate America's approach to diversity, equity and inclusion, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that largely recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion. Our goal at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation is to work in a spirit of partnership with companies, providing educational resources and leading benchmarking. The work of the CEI is to help businesses to expand their consumer base and attract top, innovative talent by supporting the LGBTQ+ community."

The results of the 2025 CEI showcase how U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ+ friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and abroad. The first year of the CEI included 319 participants, and the 2025 CEI now surveys 1,449 participants, further demonstrating the tremendous growth of the CEI. A record-breaking 98 percent of CEI businesses have nondiscrimination protections specific to gender identity. The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to more than 22 million U.S. workers and includes Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

AEG's efforts in satisfying all the CEI's criteria earned a score of 100 and the designation as a recipient of the Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion.

