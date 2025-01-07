Regulatory News:

ALCHIMIE (FR0014000JX7 ALCHI PEA-PME eligible), a unique channel factory enabling brands, media and companies to create, design and animate their own themed video channels and stream their video content, today announces its indicative financial calendar for 2025 fiscal year.

Indicative financial calendar*:

Events Date 2024 Annual Sales January 30, 2025 2024 Annual Results April 24, 2025 Annual General Meeting June 6, 2025 2025 Half-Year Results October 23, 2025

* The press releases will be issued after the close of trading. Information may be subject to change.

About Alchimie

Alchimie is a unique video streaming platform allowing companies and creators to build their own video channel, their internal communication media and partners. Alchimie also offers 42videobricks, the SaaS access to the technological building blocks (via API) for operating video and streaming functions. Alchimie has a catalog of video content from more than 300 prestigious partners (Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprises or Zed).

For further information: www.alchimie-finance.com www.alchimie.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250107879860/en/

Contacts:

Alchimie

Pauline Grimaldi d'Esdra

Chief Executive Officer

investors@alchimie.com

NewCap

Thomas Grojean Aurélie Manavarere

Investor Relations

alchimie@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

alchimie@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 98