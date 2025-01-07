Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.01.2025
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Stuttgart
07.01.25
13:44 Uhr
25,090 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
07.01.2025 17:54 Uhr
50 Leser
Oxford Instruments Plc - Director Declaration

Oxford Instruments Plc - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 07

7 January 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

Director Declaration

Hannah Nichols, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee of Oxford Instruments plc, will join Coats Group plc as Group Chief Financial Officer designate and an Executive Director on 24 April 2025. On 21 May 2025, at the conclusion of its AGM, Hannah will assume Group Chief Financial Officer responsibilities at Coats Group plc. Hannah will leave Hill & Smith PLC, where she is currently Group Chief Financial Officer and an Executive Director, at the end of March 2025, after its full year results.

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under paragraph 6.4.9R (2) of the Listing Rules.

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

sarah.harvey@oxinst.com


