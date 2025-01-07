Anzeige
07.01.2025
Wedgewood Weddings & Events Announces Partnership With Della Terra Mountain Chateau in Estes Park

Della Terra Mountain Chateau Partners with Wedgewood Weddings & Events

ESTES PARK, COLORADO / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2025 / Wedgewood Weddings & Events, a family-owned provider of wedding and event services since 1986, is thrilled to announce its expansion with Della Terra Mountain Chateau in Estes Park, Colorado. The Wedgewood Weddings & Events team will now offer its signature wedding and event experiences in one of the most picturesque locations in the United States.

Della Terra Mountain Chateau, situated on 14 secluded acres at the Fall River entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park, joins the Wedgewood Weddings & Events family as Della Terra by Wedgewood Weddings. For over three decades, the company has specialized in creating memorable celebrations in remarkable locations, making this mountain property an exciting addition to its collection.

Located in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, the venue offers an incredible backdrop for weddings and special events. The ceremony site features jaw-dropping views of MacGregor Mountain, while the grand Chateau creates an atmosphere of romance and sophistication with floor-to-ceiling windows and exposed wooden beams.

"We are excited to bring our family's decades of wedding expertise to Estes Park," said Bill Zaruka, CEO of Wedgewood Weddings & Events. We understand the importance of preserving Della Terra's unique character while ensuring an amazing experience for our clients."

Alex Talkington, Regional Manager of Colorado for Wedgewood Weddings & Events, highlights what makes the venue special: "Della Terra is truly a gem in the Rockies. Our commitment to personalized service ensures that each celebration reflects the couple's unique vision while taking full advantage of this remarkable setting."

The Wedgewood Weddings & Events team brings their comprehensive planning services, customizable all-inclusive packages, and established network of premier vendors to create seamless celebrations. Couples receive dedicated coordination and support throughout the entire planning process, from the initial tour to the final toast. The team's expertise ensures that every detail is thoughtfully executed, allowing couples to fully enjoy their engagement.

For more information about Della Terra by Wedgewood Weddings and to inquire about booking your special event, please visit WedgewoodWeddings.com/DellaTerra.

About Wedgewood Weddings & Events

Founded in 1986, Wedgewood Weddings & Events has earned its reputation as a premier choice for hosting exceptional events across the United States. Renowned for outstanding service, luxury venues, and a seasoned team of wedding and event experts, they set the bar for the entire industry. The Wedgewood Weddings & Events team crafts uniquely memorable experiences that stand the test of time. With an expansive portfolio of over 70 top-tier venues nationwide, they have served millions of guests and take pride in consistently exceeding expectations.

