China Huadian Corp. has launched an 18 GW inverter procurement tender seeking string inverters 300 kW and above, with 1,500 V DC input voltage and 10% overload capacity. Bidding starts on Feb. 6, 2025. China Huadian has kicked off a procurement tender for string inverters of 300 kW and above, with an estimated procurement scale of approximately 18 GW. The tender calls for three-phase, three-wire system inverters with a DC input voltage of 1,500 V and a 10% overload capacity. The bidding process will begin on Feb. 6, 2025. China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and National ...

