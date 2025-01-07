Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24, 2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from December 30, 2024 to January 3, 2025:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share)
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
30/12/2024
254,819
52.605263
13,404,820.51
XPAR
31/12/2024
161,762
53.062111
8,583,433.17
XPAR
31/12/2024
70,939
53.105435
3,767,246.48
CEUX
31/12/2024
12,363
53.167698
657,312.25
TQEX
31/12/2024
9,253
53.171594
491,996.76
AQEU
02/01/2025
411,371
53.275660
21,916,061.70
XPAR
02/01/2025
125,549
53.197773
6,678,927.22
CEUX
02/01/2025
29,566
53.203892
1,573,026.26
TQEX
02/01/2025
25,035
53.204042
1,331,963.18
AQEU
03/01/2025
390,924
54.046928
21,128,241.46
XPAR
03/01/2025
136,249
54.057453
7,365,273.88
CEUX
03/01/2025
29,970
54.058786
1,620,141.83
TQEX
03/01/2025
25,643
54.062882
1,386,334.48
AQEU
Total
1,683,443
53.405300
89,904,779.18
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
