Connected risk platform named leader in ERM for the fifth consecutive year, continues to be recognized as top provider for wide range of innovative risk solutions.

AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, ESG, and InfoSec management, today announced it was named a leader in seven categories in the Winter 2025 Grid Reports from G2.com: IT Risk, Audit, ERM, ESG, Third-Party Risk Management, Governance, Risk Compliance, and Security Compliance.

AuditBoard was once again named a Leader in both Audit Management Software and Enterprise Risk Management Software and has now led both of these categories for 21 and 20 consecutive quarters, respectively. AuditBoard was also ranked as a Leader in Third-Party Risk Management Software for the seventh consecutive quarter, IT Risk Management and ESG Management Software for the fifth consecutive quarter, and for the first time in Security Compliance.

The ongoing recognition in the G2 Winter 2025 report is a reflection of the business value customers report in leveraging AuditBoard's powerful connected risk platform to strategically manage risk across the enterprise. Value is driven by innovative customer-centric solutions, such as the recently released AI enhancements including Automated Vendor Assessments, Intelligent Staffing, and Automated Framework Updates, all of which help teams improve efficiency, foster collaboration, and increase the rigor and intentionality of their GRC management programs.

"We are so grateful to our customers for the trust they place in us. The passion they've shown for our connected risk platform is both rare and deeply valued," said Justin Greenberger, Chief Customer Officer at AuditBoard. "We take customer feedback seriously in fact, it fuels our ongoing innovation so we can continue to deliver tailored solutions, exceed customer expectations, and proactively address future needs."

To receive a complimentary copy of the complete G2 Winter 2025 Grid Report, visit AuditBoard.com

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, compliance, and ESG management. More than 50% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the sixth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit: AuditBoard.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250107577539/en/

Contacts:

Laura Groshans

press@auditboard.com