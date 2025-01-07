Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ETABLISSEMENTS MAUREL ET PROM (Paris:MAU) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2024:

50,572 shares

- 1,123,347.45

During the second half of 2024:

Number of executions on buy side: 1,617

- Number of executions on sell side: 1,568

- Traded volume on buy side: 689,048 shares for 3,617,972.42

- Traded volume on sell side: 706,140 shares for 3,748,939.50

As a reminder

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2024 on the liquidity account: 67,664 shares and 979,142.60;





in the first half of 2024:

- Number of executions on buy side: 1,497

- Number of executions on sell side: 1,478

- Traded volume on buy side on: 660,501 shares for 3,822,170.71

- Traded volume on sell side: 664,352 shares for 3,892,353.60





the following assets were booked on the liquidity account on the effective date of the contract on March 1, 2023:

- 117,899 shares

- €671,391.40

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 1 617 689 048 3 617 972,42 1 568 706 140 3 748 939,50 07/01/2024 45 16 200 100 926,00 07/02/2024 23 11 000 70 840,00 07/03/2024 22 11 000 66 990,00 3 1 000 6 220,00 07/04/2024 12 5 540 34 015,60 07/05/2024 8 2 000 12 100,00 6 4 000 24 560,00 07/08/2024 29 14 000 84 140,00 16 9 000 54 540,00 07/09/2024 13 6 000 35 580,00 4 1 118 6 652,10 07/10/2024 7 1 000 5 880,00 20 7 882 47 213,18 07/11/2024 11 5 000 29 900,00 2 2 000 12 060,00 07/12/2024 21 9 460 57 706,00 07/15/2024 12 4 000 24 280,00 07/16/2024 6 4 000 24 200,00 7 2 000 12 180,00 07/17/2024 16 2 000 12 100,00 20 8 000 49 200,00 07/18/2024 31 14 000 88 760,00 07/19/2024 54 19 450 119 812,00 07/22/2024 5 2 550 15 351,00 07/23/2024 18 9 000 53 910,00 3 2 000 12 060,00 07/24/2024 13 5 000 29 400,00 07/25/2024 43 14 000 80 220,00 7 5 000 28 800,00 07/26/2024 8 3 000 17 220,00 13 5 000 29 000,00 07/29/2024 16 12 000 70 680,00 07/30/2024 36 12 000 67 920,00 4 1 000 5 800,00 07/31/2024 4 541 3 062,06 8 3 288 18 708,72 08/01/2024 22 9 459 52 592,04 08/02/2024 29 12 000 64 680,00 2 1 010 5 555,00 08/05/2024 34 17 000 86 870,00 26 14 000 74 060,00 08/06/2024 13 9 000 46 890,00 20 10 000 54 300,00 08/07/2024 26 6 001 32 345,39 08/08/2024 16 10 000 52 900,00 1 1 000 5 300,00 08/09/2024 1 2 000 10 540,00 5 3 000 15 960,00 08/12/2024 3 2 000 10 880,00 35 13 989 76 379,94 08/13/2024 15 9 000 49 410,00 15 4 500 24 930,00 08/14/2024 25 6 800 37 060,00 10 4 200 23 016,00 08/15/2024 10 2 500 13 675,00 19 8 500 46 835,00 08/16/2024 34 16 400 90 528,00 18 7 009 38 970,04 08/19/2024 14 7 000 38 430,00 27 10 491 58 015,23 08/20/2024 41 22 010 119 734,40 08/21/2024 6 2 990 15 996,50 9 4 030 21 641,10 08/22/2024 36 15 000 79 350,00 08/23/2024 13 6 000 31 380,00 6 4 000 21 080,00 08/26/2024 9 3 000 15 570,00 19 12 970 68 611,30 08/27/2024 21 8 000 42 800,00 13 8 000 43 040,00 08/28/2024 20 9 001 47 435,27 10 4 401 23 369,31 08/29/2024 23 8 202 43 142,52 15 7 000 37 100,00 08/30/2024 11 6 098 32 136,46 11 3 711 19 816,74 09/02/2024 14 5 700 29 640,00 7 1 788 9 315,48 09/03/2024 20 9 000 45 720,00 5 1 000 5 200,00 09/04/2024 8 4 000 19 800,00 09/05/2024 15 5 975 29 695,75 4 2 000 10 020,00 09/06/2024 13 6 025 29 462,25 7 3 000 14 790,00 09/09/2024 1 995 4 875,50 8 3 000 14 700,00 09/10/2024 22 8 005 38 664,15 1 1 000 4 920,00 09/11/2024 16 8 000 39 040,00 09/12/2024 4 2 000 9 700,00 3 2 000 9 900,00 09/13/2024 2 1 000 4 880,00 2 2 000 9 860,00 09/16/2024 4 3 000 14 580,00 4 3 000 14 700,00 09/17/2024 12 5 000 24 200,00 4 1 000 4 920,00 09/18/2024 4 1 249 6 070,14 8 2 000 9 780,00 09/19/2024 21 6 000 29 700,00 09/20/2024 14 6 751 33 079,90 09/23/2024 3 2 000 9 660,00 14 6 454 31 882,76 09/24/2024 3 1 000 4 920,00 09/25/2024 16 7 000 34 020,00 09/26/2024 6 4 000 19 080,00 09/27/2024 1 16 76,16 3 2 000 9 620,00 09/30/2024 5 3 984 18 924,00 6 2 000 9 640,00 10/01/2024 12 6 000 28 740,00 10/02/2024 51 18 000 91 080,00 10/03/2024 6 2 596 13 083,84 5 3 000 15 420,00 10/04/2024 40 17 323 91 985,13 10/07/2024 8 5 000 26 350,00 4 4 178 22 519,42 10/08/2024 20 11 000 57 750,00 3 1 195 6 333,50 10/09/2024 13 4 444 22 975,48 6 2 000 10 420,00 10/10/2024 1 1 000 5 200,00 10/11/2024 4 2 056 10 691,20 15 5 000 26 200,00 10/14/2024 19 10 000 51 600,00 16 4 500 23 310,00 10/15/2024 45 19 404 97 214,04 7 4 000 20 200,00 10/16/2024 37 10 500 52 290,00 5 4 000 20 120,00 10/17/2024 10 5 000 24 800,00 36 17 157 86 814,42 10/18/2024 15 9 000 45 990,00 8 4 243 21 851,45 10/21/2024 1 1 000 5 060,00 6 4 000 20 440,00 10/22/2024 4 2 000 10 180,00 10/23/2024 21 10 000 50 200,00 10/24/2024 14 5 000 24 700,00 18 7 000 35 420,00 10/25/2024 1 1 000 4 900,00 12 4 000 19 880,00 10/28/2024 9 8 000 38 960,00 9 1 000 4 910,00 10/29/2024 40 19 000 92 150,00 14 6 000 29 400,00 10/30/2024 4 2 000 9 560,00 3 2 000 9 680,00 10/31/2024 9 4 000 19 120,00 19 7 000 33 600,00 11/01/2024 21 12 000 59 160,00 11/04/2024 3 1 000 4 840,00 11/05/2024 15 5 000 24 800,00 11/06/2024 11 7 898 39 726,94 11/07/2024 13 7 102 36 220,20 11/08/2024 25 8 402 42 262,06 11/11/2024 3 597 2 949,18 7 1 548 7 755,48 11/12/2024 12 6 001 29 344,89 1 1 000 4 920,00 11/13/2024 6 2 000 9 680,00 4 3 000 14 610,00 11/14/2024 16 7 000 34 440,00 11/15/2024 19 8 452 42 682,60 11/18/2024 3 2 000 10 060,00 2 2 000 10 220,00 11/19/2024 15 5 000 25 400,00 6 3 854 19 732,48 11/20/2024 10 4 000 20 280,00 1 1 000 5 120,00 11/21/2024 15 6 146 31 406,06 11/22/2024 2 2 000 10 180,00 15 3 600 18 720,00 11/25/2024 7 4 000 20 280,00 1 1 000 5 180,00 11/26/2024 19 5 000 24 950,00 2 1 000 5 020,00 11/27/2024 12 5 000 24 450,00 11 3 000 14 760,00 11/28/2024 8 3 000 14 880,00 11/29/2024 1 1 000 4 960,00 7 2 209 11 022,91 12/02/2024 27 9 000 44 100,00 12/03/2024 7 3 000 14 730,00 12/04/2024 6 4 000 19 720,00 31 15 000 74 100,00 12/05/2024 15 5 000 24 600,00 5 2 000 9 900,00 12/06/2024 10 5 000 24 200,00 8 2 000 9 760,00 12/09/2024 39 14 791 73 511,27 12/10/2024 16 7 305 36 598,05 17 7 559 38 097,36 12/11/2024 58 16 000 81 440,00 16 9 733 49 832,96 12/12/2024 41 14 329 73 077,90 47 17 000 87 040,00 12/13/2024 21 8 171 41 672,10 29 14 000 71 960,00 12/16/2024 31 12 929 65 550,03 6 2 000 10 320,00 12/17/2024 49 26 017 127 743,47 31 19 405 95 666,65 12/18/2024 30 17 595 87 271,20 12/19/2024 21 7 498 36 965,14 38 17 222 88 348,86 12/20/2024 21 10 000 51 400,00 21 13 000 67 210,00 12/23/2024 32 10 000 51 500,00 20 11 030 57 135,40 12/24/2024 21 11 748 61 794,48 12/27/2024 1 1 000 5 340,00 33 18 000 96 480,00 12/30/2024 33 11 418 62 570,64 12/31/2024 1 98 541,94 11 4 692 26 275,20

