Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between ETABLISSEMENTS MAUREL ET PROM (Paris:MAU) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2024:
50,572 shares
- 1,123,347.45
During the second half of 2024:
Number of executions on buy side: 1,617
- Number of executions on sell side: 1,568
- Traded volume on buy side: 689,048 shares for 3,617,972.42
- Traded volume on sell side: 706,140 shares for 3,748,939.50
As a reminder
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2024 on the liquidity account: 67,664 shares and 979,142.60;
- in the first half of 2024:
- Number of executions on buy side: 1,497
- Number of executions on sell side: 1,478
- Traded volume on buy side on: 660,501 shares for 3,822,170.71
- Traded volume on sell side: 664,352 shares for 3,892,353.60
- the following assets were booked on the liquidity account on the effective date of the contract on March 1, 2023:
- 117,899 shares
- €671,391.40
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Total
1 617
689 048
3 617 972,42
1 568
706 140
3 748 939,50
07/01/2024
45
16 200
100 926,00
07/02/2024
23
11 000
70 840,00
07/03/2024
22
11 000
66 990,00
3
1 000
6 220,00
07/04/2024
12
5 540
34 015,60
07/05/2024
8
2 000
12 100,00
6
4 000
24 560,00
07/08/2024
29
14 000
84 140,00
16
9 000
54 540,00
07/09/2024
13
6 000
35 580,00
4
1 118
6 652,10
07/10/2024
7
1 000
5 880,00
20
7 882
47 213,18
07/11/2024
11
5 000
29 900,00
2
2 000
12 060,00
07/12/2024
21
9 460
57 706,00
07/15/2024
12
4 000
24 280,00
07/16/2024
6
4 000
24 200,00
7
2 000
12 180,00
07/17/2024
16
2 000
12 100,00
20
8 000
49 200,00
07/18/2024
31
14 000
88 760,00
07/19/2024
54
19 450
119 812,00
07/22/2024
5
2 550
15 351,00
07/23/2024
18
9 000
53 910,00
3
2 000
12 060,00
07/24/2024
13
5 000
29 400,00
07/25/2024
43
14 000
80 220,00
7
5 000
28 800,00
07/26/2024
8
3 000
17 220,00
13
5 000
29 000,00
07/29/2024
16
12 000
70 680,00
07/30/2024
36
12 000
67 920,00
4
1 000
5 800,00
07/31/2024
4
541
3 062,06
8
3 288
18 708,72
08/01/2024
22
9 459
52 592,04
08/02/2024
29
12 000
64 680,00
2
1 010
5 555,00
08/05/2024
34
17 000
86 870,00
26
14 000
74 060,00
08/06/2024
13
9 000
46 890,00
20
10 000
54 300,00
08/07/2024
26
6 001
32 345,39
08/08/2024
16
10 000
52 900,00
1
1 000
5 300,00
08/09/2024
1
2 000
10 540,00
5
3 000
15 960,00
08/12/2024
3
2 000
10 880,00
35
13 989
76 379,94
08/13/2024
15
9 000
49 410,00
15
4 500
24 930,00
08/14/2024
25
6 800
37 060,00
10
4 200
23 016,00
08/15/2024
10
2 500
13 675,00
19
8 500
46 835,00
08/16/2024
34
16 400
90 528,00
18
7 009
38 970,04
08/19/2024
14
7 000
38 430,00
27
10 491
58 015,23
08/20/2024
41
22 010
119 734,40
08/21/2024
6
2 990
15 996,50
9
4 030
21 641,10
08/22/2024
36
15 000
79 350,00
08/23/2024
13
6 000
31 380,00
6
4 000
21 080,00
08/26/2024
9
3 000
15 570,00
19
12 970
68 611,30
08/27/2024
21
8 000
42 800,00
13
8 000
43 040,00
08/28/2024
20
9 001
47 435,27
10
4 401
23 369,31
08/29/2024
23
8 202
43 142,52
15
7 000
37 100,00
08/30/2024
11
6 098
32 136,46
11
3 711
19 816,74
09/02/2024
14
5 700
29 640,00
7
1 788
9 315,48
09/03/2024
20
9 000
45 720,00
5
1 000
5 200,00
09/04/2024
8
4 000
19 800,00
09/05/2024
15
5 975
29 695,75
4
2 000
10 020,00
09/06/2024
13
6 025
29 462,25
7
3 000
14 790,00
09/09/2024
1
995
4 875,50
8
3 000
14 700,00
09/10/2024
22
8 005
38 664,15
1
1 000
4 920,00
09/11/2024
16
8 000
39 040,00
09/12/2024
4
2 000
9 700,00
3
2 000
9 900,00
09/13/2024
2
1 000
4 880,00
2
2 000
9 860,00
09/16/2024
4
3 000
14 580,00
4
3 000
14 700,00
09/17/2024
12
5 000
24 200,00
4
1 000
4 920,00
09/18/2024
4
1 249
6 070,14
8
2 000
9 780,00
09/19/2024
21
6 000
29 700,00
09/20/2024
14
6 751
33 079,90
09/23/2024
3
2 000
9 660,00
14
6 454
31 882,76
09/24/2024
3
1 000
4 920,00
09/25/2024
16
7 000
34 020,00
09/26/2024
6
4 000
19 080,00
09/27/2024
1
16
76,16
3
2 000
9 620,00
09/30/2024
5
3 984
18 924,00
6
2 000
9 640,00
10/01/2024
12
6 000
28 740,00
10/02/2024
51
18 000
91 080,00
10/03/2024
6
2 596
13 083,84
5
3 000
15 420,00
10/04/2024
40
17 323
91 985,13
10/07/2024
8
5 000
26 350,00
4
4 178
22 519,42
10/08/2024
20
11 000
57 750,00
3
1 195
6 333,50
10/09/2024
13
4 444
22 975,48
6
2 000
10 420,00
10/10/2024
1
1 000
5 200,00
10/11/2024
4
2 056
10 691,20
15
5 000
26 200,00
10/14/2024
19
10 000
51 600,00
16
4 500
23 310,00
10/15/2024
45
19 404
97 214,04
7
4 000
20 200,00
10/16/2024
37
10 500
52 290,00
5
4 000
20 120,00
10/17/2024
10
5 000
24 800,00
36
17 157
86 814,42
10/18/2024
15
9 000
45 990,00
8
4 243
21 851,45
10/21/2024
1
1 000
5 060,00
6
4 000
20 440,00
10/22/2024
4
2 000
10 180,00
10/23/2024
21
10 000
50 200,00
10/24/2024
14
5 000
24 700,00
18
7 000
35 420,00
10/25/2024
1
1 000
4 900,00
12
4 000
19 880,00
10/28/2024
9
8 000
38 960,00
9
1 000
4 910,00
10/29/2024
40
19 000
92 150,00
14
6 000
29 400,00
10/30/2024
4
2 000
9 560,00
3
2 000
9 680,00
10/31/2024
9
4 000
19 120,00
19
7 000
33 600,00
11/01/2024
21
12 000
59 160,00
11/04/2024
3
1 000
4 840,00
11/05/2024
15
5 000
24 800,00
11/06/2024
11
7 898
39 726,94
11/07/2024
13
7 102
36 220,20
11/08/2024
25
8 402
42 262,06
11/11/2024
3
597
2 949,18
7
1 548
7 755,48
11/12/2024
12
6 001
29 344,89
1
1 000
4 920,00
11/13/2024
6
2 000
9 680,00
4
3 000
14 610,00
11/14/2024
16
7 000
34 440,00
11/15/2024
19
8 452
42 682,60
11/18/2024
3
2 000
10 060,00
2
2 000
10 220,00
11/19/2024
15
5 000
25 400,00
6
3 854
19 732,48
11/20/2024
10
4 000
20 280,00
1
1 000
5 120,00
11/21/2024
15
6 146
31 406,06
11/22/2024
2
2 000
10 180,00
15
3 600
18 720,00
11/25/2024
7
4 000
20 280,00
1
1 000
5 180,00
11/26/2024
19
5 000
24 950,00
2
1 000
5 020,00
11/27/2024
12
5 000
24 450,00
11
3 000
14 760,00
11/28/2024
8
3 000
14 880,00
11/29/2024
1
1 000
4 960,00
7
2 209
11 022,91
12/02/2024
27
9 000
44 100,00
12/03/2024
7
3 000
14 730,00
12/04/2024
6
4 000
19 720,00
31
15 000
74 100,00
12/05/2024
15
5 000
24 600,00
5
2 000
9 900,00
12/06/2024
10
5 000
24 200,00
8
2 000
9 760,00
12/09/2024
39
14 791
73 511,27
12/10/2024
16
7 305
36 598,05
17
7 559
38 097,36
12/11/2024
58
16 000
81 440,00
16
9 733
49 832,96
12/12/2024
41
14 329
73 077,90
47
17 000
87 040,00
12/13/2024
21
8 171
41 672,10
29
14 000
71 960,00
12/16/2024
31
12 929
65 550,03
6
2 000
10 320,00
12/17/2024
49
26 017
127 743,47
31
19 405
95 666,65
12/18/2024
30
17 595
87 271,20
12/19/2024
21
7 498
36 965,14
38
17 222
88 348,86
12/20/2024
21
10 000
51 400,00
21
13 000
67 210,00
12/23/2024
32
10 000
51 500,00
20
11 030
57 135,40
12/24/2024
21
11 748
61 794,48
12/27/2024
1
1 000
5 340,00
33
18 000
96 480,00
12/30/2024
33
11 418
62 570,64
12/31/2024
1
98
541,94
11
4 692
26 275,20
For more information, please visit www.maureletprom.fr/en/
This document may contain forecasts regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel Prom. By their very nature, forecasts involve risk and uncertainty insofar as they are based on events or circumstances which may or may not occur in the future. These forecasts are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production rates and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.
Maurel Prom is listed on Euronext Paris
SBF 120 CAC Mid 60 CAC Mid Small CAC All-Tradable Eligible PEA-PME and SRD
Isin FR0000051070 Bloomberg MAU.FP Reuters MAUP.PA
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250107608250/en/
Contacts:
Maurel Prom
Shareholder relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 45
ir@maureletprom.fr
NewCap
Investor/media relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53
maureletprom@newcap.eu