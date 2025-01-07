Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by SEB SA (Paris:SK) to ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account at December 31st 2024:

0 shares

1 946 938

From 07/01/2024 to 12/31/2024, the following volumes were negotiated:

Transactions volume Shares exchanged Transaction amount in € Purchase 5,677 155,370 14,687,365.72 Sale 5,370 159,370 15,082,289.05

For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account on June, 31st 2024:

4,000 share

1,552,015.00

