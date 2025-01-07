Anzeige
07.01.2025 18:12 Uhr
Bybit Joins AI Coin Revolution with AI16Z Listing

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has added the trending Solana-based AI token, AI16Z, to Bybit Spot on Jan. 6, 2025. The official listing came on the heels of AI16Z's success on ByVotes, and was followed by a 24-hour gain of 47% after listing on Bybit.

AI16Z was the first ByVotes project to have garnered vast community support for Spot Listing on Bybit in 2025. Since the revamp of the platform, ByVotes has attracted a wave of quality projects from the niche to the high profile. Under the new mechanisms, the Bybit community now has a direct impact on choosing projects for listing on the exchange by casting their votes of confidence via ByVotes. A number of fan favorites made their mark on ByVotes in the past year, including AI-themed LUNAI with a record number of 512 million votes, and other iconic memecoins such as CHILLGUY, LUCE, NEIROCTO, and HPOS10I.

Users may still unlock exclusive rewards trading AI16Z on Bybit Spot in two events: Token Splash and Puzzle Hunt, each with a 50,000 AI16Z prize pool. The token attracted over 72,000 Bybit users in the pre-listing round of community votes on ByVotes, and received some 300,000,000 votes in the two-day voting period.

AI16Z on Bybit Spot

Bybit users have the opportunities to get more out of their AI16Z trades on Bybit:

  • AI16Z Token Splash: the newly listed token comes with a 50,000 AI16Z prize pool for both new and seasoned traders. From now to Jan. 20, 2025, the first 3,500 eligible new users to successfully complete two simple tasks will receive 10 AI16Z each. In addition, existing users stand to earn up to 1,000 AI16Z by trading the token.
  • AI16Z Puzzle Hunt: A new puzzle hunt for 50,000 AI16Z has kicked off on Bybit. From now to Jan. 21, Bybit users may earn or exchange puzzle pieces for a chance to win from the lucky draw, and the luckiest first 200 users to complete the entire puzzle will get to claim 50 AI16Z.

Registration is required for both events, terms and conditions apply. AI16Z are also available for trades via Bybit Spot Grid Bots.

Bybit Joins AI Coin Revolution with AI16Z Listing

Since Dec. 25, 2024, the native token of the world's first investment DAO led by AI agents has doubled in market cap after the listing, well past the $2 billion mark as of this week. Leading the way as blockchain's decentralized answer to traditional VC, the DAO fuses AI's advanced power with crypto's meme culture to raise the bar for intelligent decentralized governance. Powered by the Eliza Framework, the face of the ai16z is AI Marc who is a brainchild of Marc Andreessen.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2592562/Bybit_Joins_AI_Coin_Revolution_AI16Z_Listing.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-joins-ai-coin-revolution-with-ai16z-listing-302344710.html

