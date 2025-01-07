Anzeige
WKN: A0MR2G | ISIN: NO0010310956 | Ticker-Symbol: JEP
Tradegate
07.01.25
17:39 Uhr
45,840 Euro
-1,120
-2,38 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OBX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SALMAR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SALMAR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,10046,24019:49
45,84046,24019:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.01.2025 18:06 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SalMar ASA: SalMar - Q4 2024 Trading update

Finanznachrichten News

Consolidated harvest volumes in Q4 2024 are:
Farming Central Norway: 39.7
Farming Northern Norway: 27.7
SalMar Aker Ocean: 0
Icelandic Salmon: 1.5
Total: 73.8

All figures in 1,000 tgw.

The full Q4 2024 report will be released on Tuesday 18 February 2025 at 06:30 CET, the following presentation will be available through Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CET and English webcast (recording) at 10:00 CET.

For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
